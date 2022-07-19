 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only claimed she owed him money when she didn't want to give him a ride back and forth from work anymore. The woman got her cell phone and didn't want to press charges. The man went home for the night.

* * *

Police responded to The Circle K on Mountain Creek Road on report of a suspicious person. On scene, a couple of people told police that a white male in a white Crown Victoria was trying to race people. They said the man had a light mounted on the driver's side and bragged that it was a police car and he could get away with anything. They said he had a blue light on the dash and said that it was a fast interceptor with a power chip. The man drove off before police got on scene.

* * *

A possible lost wallet was reported at Academy Sports, 5929 Highway 153. Police located a man's wallet and found a contact list inside the wallet. Police spoke to the owner of the wallet and returned it to him.

* * *

Suspicious activity was reported in the Walmart parking lot at 3550 Cummings Hwy. An employee told police a previously trespassed man in a white Chevy Impala was there. Police asked the man what he was doing in the parking lot of Walmart, to which he responded he was just traveling up from Georgia. Police informed him he was not to be on the property as he had been trespassed. The man said he did not know he had been trespassed and apologized. Police told him he had to leave the property or he would be charged for trespassing. Police ran the man's information and discovered he had an expired license. The officer informed the man of this and he was surprised. Police told the man he could not drive and to call for someone to pick him up; to which he said he would. When police spoke with the employee, they discovered the man had been staying on and off in the parking lot and urinating in the back. She told police they had towed two of his vehicles
before and he had thrown a fit. The employee said they did not want the man staying in the parking lot due to the homeless issues they have been having. Police told the employee the man would be leaving the property and if he came back he would be arrested.

* * *

A woman on Highwood Drive told police that at 4:30 p.m., after making an Amazon purchase, she received a message that her account had been deactivated and she was instructed to call a number. She said she called that phone number and the person who answered knew the last four digits of all her credit and debit cards. She said she was instructed to purchase blocking cards at Publix, which she did not do.

* * *

A woman told police that while she was in Cici's Pizza, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, a note was left on her '05 Ford Expedition. She said the note said her vehicle had hit another vehicle. She told police she did not collide with another vehicle.

* * *

Police were told that a female was walking on the shoulder of I-24 eastbound at 17180, while she was being followed by a car. Police made contact with a woman. She was parked on the shoulder of the interstate at 17240 I-24 EB. She told police that she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument and he had gotten out of the car and started walking away. She said that this happens about once a week. Police were able to locate the boyfriend walking on the shoulder of the road. Both of them were relocated to Cummings Highway. After speaking to both of them, they both said that they would be fine to get back in the car with each other and continue their trip to Florida.

* * *

Police were dispatched to STIR, 1444 Market St., where a black male was reported carrying a shovel while threatening guests. Police spoke with the man in question walking down the street with a shovel in his hand, who said he was not bothering anyone and that he was just trying to head home.

* * *

A woman on Dorris Street called police about a disorder with her boyfriend. When police arrived, she said the boyfriend had left and nothing got physical. She told police she did not need anything else. Police noted this is at least the third time police have responded to this address for non-emergency matters within the past 24 hours, and each time they have called in on the 911 line.

* * *

Security at the Chattanooga Coca Cola Production Plant, 4000 Amnicola Hwy., reported 
there was a woman at the guard shack who had been there for 30 minutes and would not leave. Police identified the woman and informed her she had to leave the property and could not come back unless she has business there. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for the woman. She left the area on foot without incident.

* * *

A woman on S. Willow Street told police that she was in a verbal disorder with her boyfriend over an unknown reason. The boyfriend had already left the area before police arrived. The woman said she was going to find somewhere else to stay for the night and left the area..

* * *

A woman on Tee Pee Drive called police for a disorder prevention. She said she was moving out and would like for police to stand by. The woman gathered her belongings without incident and then left the area.

* * *

A man on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police someone got into his vehicle overnight and his laptop bag was stolen with the laptop inside. The man said there were no signs of forced entry.

* * *

A woman on Hickory Valley Road told police that during the night her car had been broken into and her purse was stolen out of it. She said she had forgotten to lock her car the night before. She told police she canceled her cards and nothing had been used. It is unknown who got into the car


