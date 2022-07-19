 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Couple From Kanakee, Ill., Were Victims Of Friday Collision With Semi; Their 3 Children In Stable Condition

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Loring family
Loring family

Justin and Sarah Loring, both 40, of Kankakee, Il., were the victims in a collision with a semi in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday.

Their three children, Noah Loring, 14, Liam Loring, 12, and Lexi Loring, 8, were injured when the semi truck ran a red light on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway. The children were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The Georgia State Patrol said a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Three Notch Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway eastbound. The semi was westbound. After both vehicles entered the intersection, the Freightliner struck the left side of the Chrysler. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of travel.

Arrested at the scene was Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second-degree, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Chislom was not injured. He was taken to the Catoosa County Jail.

The Georgia State Patrol responded on the wreck at 3:17 p.m.

 

The children were in stable condition at a local hospital.

The truck driver was heading west at the time of the crash.


Yager Bill Establishing Grant Program For Volunteer Firefighters Is Signed Into Law

Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

County Commission Candidate In Rhea County Dealing With TDEC On Ruth Road Property


Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law Senate Bill 2342 by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), which establishes a length of service award program for volunteer firefighters, emergency medical services ... (click for more)

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only ... (click for more)

The Tennessee State Department of Environment and Conservation Chattanooga Field Office earlier this year investigated property at 139 Ruth Road in Rhea County on a complaint against the owner ... (click for more)



Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Sports

Terrell Owens To Speak At SoCon Football Media Day Luncheon

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: All Stars And The Hall Of Fame

I can actually remember when they played two Major League All-Star games. From 1959-1962, baseball played a pair of All-Star games, with the second one used to raise money for the MLB Pension fund. The second one was abandoned after four seasons because game officials felt it was watering down the event. I loved the All-Star Game when Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Pete Rose, Brooks ... (click for more)


