Couple From Kanakee, Ill., Were Victims Of Friday Collision With Semi; Their 3 Children In Stable Condition

Justin and Sarah Loring, both 40, of Kankakee, Il., were the victims in a collision with a semi in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday.

Their three children, Noah Loring, 14, Liam Loring, 12, and Lexi Loring, 8, were injured when the semi truck ran a red light on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway. The children were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The Georgia State Patrol said a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Three Notch Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway eastbound. The semi was westbound. After both vehicles entered the intersection, the Freightliner struck the left side of the Chrysler. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of travel.

Arrested at the scene was Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second-degree, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Chislom was not injured. He was taken to the Catoosa County Jail.

The Georgia State Patrol responded on the wreck at 3:17 p.m.





