Couple From Kankakee, Ill., Were Victims Of Friday Collision With Semi; Their 3 Children In Stable Condition

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Loring family
Loring family

Justin and Sarah Loring, both 40, of Kankakee, Il., were the victims in a collision with a semi in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday.

Their three children, Noah Loring, 14, Liam Loring, 12, and Lexi Loring, 8, were injured when the semi truck ran a red light on Three Notch Road near Battlefield Parkway. The children were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are listed in stable condition.

The Georgia State Patrol said a Chrysler Pacifica was traveling south on Three Notch Road, attempting to make a left turn onto Battlefield Parkway eastbound. The semi was westbound. After both vehicles entered the intersection, the Freightliner struck the left side of the Chrysler. After impact, both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of travel.

Arrested at the scene was Joseph Chislom, 47, of Atlanta. He was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the second-degree, driving too fast for conditions and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Chislom was not injured. He was taken to the Catoosa County Jail.

The Georgia State Patrol responded on the wreck at 3:17 p.m.

 

The children were in stable condition at a local hospital.

The truck driver was heading west at the time of the crash.


Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

City Seeking Certain Exemption From Normal TIF Procedures For Stadium Project


Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules - And Response

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Mocs' Curtis Named As Nominee For 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Former Lady Flames Ready To Tangle

