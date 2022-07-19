iFixit To Establish Operations In Chattanooga, Will Create More Than 200 Jobs In Hamilton County Over Next 5 Years

iFixit officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its East Coast hub for distribution and innovation in Chattanooga.iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years.Located in Onion Bottom Station, one of Tennessee’s Qualified Opportunity Zones, iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base.iFixit will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a sustainability showpiece.Officials said, "Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Ca., iFixit is the hub of the global repair ecosystem. The Right to Repair leader provides repair manuals, parts and precision tools for repairing everything from consumer electronics to power tools. Around the world, more than eight million people a month, including 700,000 Tennesseans, rely on iFixit to learn how to repair their products. Since its founding nearly 20 years ago, the company has expanded its operations worldwide with facilities in California, Germany and now, Tennessee."Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,000 job commitments and $2.5 billion in capital investment.“Our business climate, skilled workforce and central location make Tennessee the ideal state for companies to thrive. I thank iFixit for investing in our state and creating new jobs for Tennesseans in the Chattanooga community,” said Governor Bill Lee.“iFixit has established itself as a key player in the knowledge and innovation economy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about their expansion into Chattanooga. In addition to bringing more than 200 new jobs to our community, they are investing $24 million in a part of our downtown that has seen disinvestment for far too long, which will help stimulate even more growth in the area and help ensure a more prosperous and sustainable future for our city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.“iFixit is a mission driven company, and it was really important to us to find a community that matched our values. Chattanooga’s story of environmental restoration mirrors iFixit’s: we refuse to take broken for an answer. iFixit is committed to extending the lifespan of all the products in the world,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit.“This ecofriendly technology solution is not only educating the community, but it'll also help our sustainability efforts that we're always looking to increase. Hamilton County welcomes iFixit, and we're excited to have such this innovative resource available in our community," said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.“As a crossroads for the logistics industry, Chattanooga will be the ideal location for iFixit’s East Coast distribution hub. We are proud to have this California company expand to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows this project,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.“iFixit’s corporate mission of helping people fix everything uniquely matches Chattanooga’s legacy of redevelopment. We’re honored that they chose Chattanooga for their long term growth plans,” said Vice President of Economic Development for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Charles Wood.“This location will be a world-class facility to expand our partnerships with companies like Google and Samsung. Chattanooga is a strategic distribution location that will allow us to get products in the hands of our customers quickly. As the Right to Repair movement takes the world by storm, we expect the market will see a dramatically increased need for repair parts and tools,” said Luke Soules, COO, iFixit.“TVA and EPB congratulate iFixit on its decision to establish operations and create new job opportunities in Hamilton County. Helping to attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.“Hamilton County is thrilled to have attracted iFixit to our community with the addition of 201 new jobs. We are looking forward to working with them toward a long and prosperous future,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.“The announcement that iFixit is coming to Chattanooga is extremely exciting. iFixit is a forward-thinking e-commerce company that helps people help themselves. The fact that iFixit is bringing more than 200 new jobs and more than $24 million into the area demonstrates that Chattanooga is still a vital part of Tennessee’s distribution industry,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.