iFixit To Establish Operations In Chattanooga, Will Create More Than 200 Jobs In Hamilton County Over Next 5 Years

Tuesday, July 19, 2022
iFixit officials announced Tuesday the company will establish its East Coast hub for distribution and innovation in Chattanooga.

iFixit will invest $24.2 million and create 201 new jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. 

Located in Onion Bottom Station, one of Tennessee’s Qualified Opportunity Zones, iFixit’s new Chattanooga facility will house the company’s distribution and back-office operations, further connecting the California company to its East Coast customer base.
iFixit will be transforming a vacant shell of a building into a sustainability showpiece. 

Officials said, "Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Ca., iFixit is the hub of the global repair ecosystem. The Right to Repair leader provides repair manuals, parts and precision tools for repairing everything from consumer electronics to power tools. Around the world, more than eight million people a month, including 700,000 Tennesseans, rely on iFixit to learn how to repair their products. Since its founding nearly 20 years ago, the company has expanded its operations worldwide with facilities in California, Germany and now, Tennessee."

Since 2018, TNECD has supported nearly 50 economic development projects in the Southeast Tennessee region, resulting in approximately 7,000 job commitments and $2.5 billion in capital investment. 

“Our business climate, skilled workforce and central location make Tennessee the ideal state for companies to thrive. I thank iFixit for investing in our state and creating new jobs for Tennesseans in the Chattanooga community,” said Governor Bill Lee.

“iFixit has established itself as a key player in the knowledge and innovation economy, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about their expansion into Chattanooga. In addition to bringing more than 200 new jobs to our community, they are investing $24 million in a part of our downtown that has seen disinvestment for far too long, which will help stimulate even more growth in the area and help ensure a more prosperous and sustainable future for our city,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

“iFixit is a mission driven company, and it was really important to us to find a community that matched our values. Chattanooga’s story of environmental restoration mirrors iFixit’s: we refuse to take broken for an answer. iFixit is committed to extending the lifespan of all the products in the world,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO, iFixit. 

“This ecofriendly technology solution is not only educating the community, but it'll also help our sustainability efforts that we're always looking to increase. Hamilton County welcomes iFixit, and we're excited to have such this innovative resource available in our community," said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

“As a crossroads for the logistics industry, Chattanooga will be the ideal location for iFixit’s East Coast distribution hub. We are proud to have this California company expand to Tennessee and look forward to seeing the success that follows this project,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter.

“iFixit’s corporate mission of helping people fix everything uniquely matches Chattanooga’s legacy of redevelopment. We’re honored that they chose Chattanooga for their long term growth plans,” said Vice President of Economic Development for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce Charles Wood.

“This location will be a world-class facility to expand our partnerships with companies like Google and Samsung. Chattanooga is a strategic distribution location that will allow us to get products in the hands of our customers quickly. As the Right to Repair movement takes the world by storm, we expect the market will see a dramatically increased need for repair parts and tools,” said Luke Soules, COO, iFixit.   

“TVA and EPB congratulate iFixit on its decision to establish operations and create new job opportunities in Hamilton County. Helping to attract and retain jobs and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.

“Hamilton County is thrilled to have attracted iFixit to our community with the addition of 201 new jobs. We are looking forward to working with them toward a long and prosperous future,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.

“The announcement that iFixit is coming to Chattanooga is extremely exciting. iFixit is a forward-thinking e-commerce company that helps people help themselves. The fact that iFixit is bringing more than 200 new jobs and more than $24 million into the area demonstrates that Chattanooga is still a vital part of Tennessee’s distribution industry,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.

Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

County Commission Candidate In Rhea County Dealing With TDEC On Ruth Road Property

TBI Releases Annual "Crime In Tennessee" Publication


A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only ... (click for more)

The Tennessee State Department of Environment and Conservation Chattanooga Field Office earlier this year investigated property at 139 Ruth Road in Rhea County on a complaint against the owner ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 "Crime in Tennessee" publication on Tuesday, which details the volume and nature of crime, as reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies. ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only claimed she owed him money when she didn't want to give him a ride back and forth from work anymore. The woman got her cell phone and didn't want to press charges. The man went home for the ... (click for more)

County Commission Candidate In Rhea County Dealing With TDEC On Ruth Road Property

The Tennessee State Department of Environment and Conservation Chattanooga Field Office earlier this year investigated property at 139 Ruth Road in Rhea County on a complaint against the owner Jackie R. Kauffman , who is running for County Commissioner in District 4. In connection with the complaint that was filed with their office on Jan. 28, during the course of the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Sports

Terrell Owens To Speak At SoCon Football Media Day Luncheon

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: All Stars And The Hall Of Fame

I can actually remember when they played two Major League All-Star games. From 1959-1962, baseball played a pair of All-Star games, with the second one used to raise money for the MLB Pension fund. The second one was abandoned after four seasons because game officials felt it was watering down the event. I loved the All-Star Game when Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Pete Rose, Brooks ... (click for more)


