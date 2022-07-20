 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Seeking Certain Exemption From Normal TIF Procedures For Stadium Project

The city is seeking exemption from certain procedures normally required in setting up a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF) in relation to the stadium project on the Southside.

The City Council is due to vote on the request next Tuesday.

The request is to waive several steps of the process including the application, application fee, and review committee.

The resolution would authorize "the exemption of the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions from certain procedures of the application process for Tax Increment Financing when the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions initiate the TIF approval process, because the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions are seeking approval for Tax Increment Financing related to the redevelopment of the South Broad District, and following all procedures for Tax Increment Financing required by the State of Tennessee."


Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his plants. The woman said the water went over his porch and onto her head. * * * A man at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police someone entered his unlocked silver Ford Explorer and stole ... (click for more)

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules - And Response

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Mocs' Curtis Named As Nominee For 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Former Lady Flames Ready To Tangle

