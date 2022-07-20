Former Chattanooga Resident Shot And Killed By Ex-Husband In Chicago

A former Chattanooga resident was shot and killed by her husband in Chicago on Monday. Police said Raheel Ahmad turned the gun on himself after shooting Sania Khan at her condo.

Police found both dead inside the residence after hearing the gunshots.

Ahmad, 36, had traveled from his home in Alpharetta, Ga., to Chicago.

The family was concerned about his mental state and had asked for a wellness check on him.

The couple had recently been divorced.

Ms. Kahn, 29, was a photographer who was a former student at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences and employee at Signal Centers.