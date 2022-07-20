 Wednesday, July 20, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

School Board Candidate Grohn Says Panhandler Poses Danger To Public

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
School Board candidate Larry Grohn said a homeless man should be kept off the streets, saying he is aggressive toward motorists and sometimes throws rocks at them.
 
Mr. Grohn said he was behind a car when the man was aggressive toward a motorist and pulled out a bottle of alcohol.
 
Mr. Grohn said, "Mayor Kelly refuses to enforce the anti-panhandling ordinance. This is why Chattanooga has such a growing problem with beggars on our streets.
We can fix potholes but we can’t enforce the law and protect citizens.
 
"The litter these beggars create at their favorite sites is a tremendous eyesore. Every once in a while I’ll see a city worker cleaning up, but in a matter of days the intersections are dirty again. 

"My 96-year-old aunt on April 15 in Las Vegas had a large piece of rock thrown through the passenger window of the car she was riding in causing severe facial trauma. 
 
"The panhandler and mentally unstable man in Chattanooga has yet to be held accountable. He has been arrested six other times for harassing and throwing rocks at cars." 

Police Blotter: Woman Says Neighbor Dumped Water On Her Head; Woman Says Sister's Neighbor Keeps Stealing Her Trashcan

A woman on Greendale Way wanted to document that her neighbor above her dumped water on her head. The woman said she was standing on her deck when the neighbor above her started watering his plants. The woman said the water went over his porch and onto her head. * * * A man at Gold’s Gym at 210 W. 4th St. told police someone entered his unlocked silver Ford Explorer and stole ... (click for more)

Police Recover Stolen Vehicle On Parkway Drive

Chattanooga Police responded to an auto theft recovery in the 1600 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday. Police responded to the area on an unrelated call. While at the scene, police noticed a vehicle in an adjacent driveway that fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the shift. As police were recovering that vehicle, a driver pulled into the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules - And Response

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Curtis Named As Nominee For 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team ® . The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field. Senior offensive lineman and Chattanooga native McClendon Curits is one of 114 student-athletes nominated for the honor. ... (click for more)

Former Lady Flames Ready To Tangle

During her elementary school day Hollie (German) Lowe dreamed of the days she would be playing basketball and coaching at Polk County High School. She fulfilled one of the dreams when she became an outstanding high school player, and when Caleb Hindman stepped away from the head job at Polk after last season, Hollie quickly accepted the opportunity she had been waiting for. She ... (click for more)


