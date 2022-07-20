School Board Candidate Grohn Says Panhandler Poses Danger To Public

School Board candidate Larry Grohn said a homeless man should be kept off the streets, saying he is aggressive toward motorists and sometimes throws rocks at them.

Mr. Grohn said he was behind a car when the man was aggressive toward a motorist and pulled out a bottle of alcohol.

We can fix potholes but we can’t enforce the law and protect citizens. Mr. Grohn said, "Mayor Kelly refuses to enforce the anti-panhandling ordinance. This is why Chattanooga has such a growing problem with beggars on our streets.We can fix potholes but we can’t enforce the law and protect citizens.

"The litter these beggars create at their favorite sites is a tremendous eyesore. Every once in a while I’ll see a city worker cleaning up, but in a matter of days the intersections are dirty again.





"My 96-year-old aunt on April 15 in Las Vegas had a large piece of rock thrown through the passenger window of the car she was riding in causing severe facial trauma.

"The panhandler and mentally unstable man in Chattanooga has yet to be held accountable. He has been arrested six other times for harassing and throwing rocks at cars."