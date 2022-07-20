Police Recover Stolen Vehicle On Parkway Drive

Chattanooga Police responded to an auto theft recovery in the 1600 block of Parkway Drive on Tuesday.

Police responded to the area on an unrelated call. While at the scene, police noticed a vehicle in an adjacent driveway that fit the description of a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the shift.

As police were recovering that vehicle, a driver pulled into the driveway and asked police what they were doing. Before police could make contact with the driver, he pulled away.

Police were able to read the tag and determine the driver's vehicle to also been stolen.



Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and subsequently located a pistol and a small amount of marijuana. Several miscellaneous items thought to have been taken in other auto burglaries were also found.

While executing the search warrant, a juvenile male walked up to the scene. Police located evidence that tied him to the stolen car. He was charged with auto theft as a result.

Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene.



