Prominent Architect Monning Lived In House He Designed Near Top Of Cameron Hill; Chattanooga Steak House Operators Resided There Many Years

The house that architect Norbert G. Monning designed for himself at 513 Arcadia Ave., on Cameron Hill in 1928

Prominent Chattanooga architect Norbert G. Monning designed a home for himself with a spectacular rear view near the top of Cameron Hill. Longtime Chattanooga restaurant operators Spiro and Fannie Hirsch Vezdoon lived there for many years.

Sandi Smith often visited her great-uncle and great-aunt, the Vezdoons, in the interesting house.

She said her relatives "lived on Cameron Hill from the 1940's until they were made to sell and move, for 'Urban Renewal.'

"The Vezdoons owned the Chattanooga Steak House and the Chili King restaurants. They met in Birmingham, Ala., after Uncle Spiro, his father and mother, as well as his younger sister, Voula, emigrated from the Isle of Crete in the early 20th century. The Chattanooga Steak House was located on M.L. King, (formerly Ninth Street), next to the Postal Telegraph Office, just around the corner from the Rogers Theater. The block is now occupied by the Power Board.

"They lived on Arcadia in a three-story stucco house with a garage in the basement. Since Uncle Spiro was from Crete, he loved to garden, and had built a koi pond, and he had a multitude of flowers, fig trees, etc. There were just the two of them, never having children, but my other great-aunt, Aunt Fannie's older sister, Matilda Traxler, lived with them some of the time.





"When you walked into the house through the front door, you were in a large entry hall with Italian tile. Off to the left of the entry, was a sun room, that faced the river on the back side of the house. Even though neither my aunt or uncle played the piano, they had a baby grand in the living room, as they entertained constantly. Uncle Spiro did play the violin. As a child, I was intrigued by their kitchen, that had a restaurant booth. There was a second floor with either three or four bedrooms, and then an attic that was partially finished, with my aunt's sewing room.





"Even though I was very young when they moved, I do have fond memories of visiting them on Cameron Hill. It truly was a shame that all of that was torn down. There were some beautiful homes up there."

Architect Monning was the son of John F.W. Monning, who had been born in Hanover, Germany, in 1833. He came with his parents in the 1840s to the U.S., settling at Delphos, Ohio. He eventually made his way to the Chattanooga area after inspecting a tannery at Dade County, Ga.

Norbert G. Monning attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala., along with his brothers, then he graduated from Notre Dame University. He afterward set up his practice in Chattanooga, working for many years with Louis Bull. Monning in 1925 erected the J.F.W. Monning Building on property his father had owned at the northwest corner of Broad and West Sixth Street.

In 1933, Norbert G. Monning became associated with TVA and helped plan and design the camp and village at Norris, the control building at Wheeler Dam and the camp and village at Pickwick Landing. It was about this time that he left Cameron Hill.

Later, he was hired by Erlanger Hospital to oversee construction of a new hospital building that had been designed by the Bull-Monning firm.

Norbert G. Monning married Selma M. Lamping from Cincinnati. They apparently split up around 1932 and she left Chattanooga with their son, Norbert G. Monning Jr., who lived from 1923 to 2009. Selma Lamping returned to Cincinnati with her son.

Norbert Monning built the house on Arcadia about 1928 and lived there several years. He died in 1971 while living in Florida.

Some of the occupants prior to its purchase by Spiro and Fannie Vezdoon included R. Dowell Elam, who worked for the Tennessee Electric Power Co., and Guerney M. Hicks, who was with Hamilton National Bank.





The Chattanooga Steak House, operated by the Vezdoons, was the old Chattanooga rail depot. By 1930, the building was completely vacated by the railroad. Spiro Vezdoon made plans at the time to move to Chattanooga, after previously living in Hot Springs, Ark., and Birmingham. In 1931, he opened the Chattanooga Steak House in the old rail depot. Under his ownership, the restaurant expanded three times.

After experiencing ill health, Spiro Vezdoon sold his restaurant to E. Clyde Green, who also owned other restaurants in downtown. Spiro Vezdoon later bought the Chili King from Peter Gulas.

The historic depot was torn down in 1959 to widen Ninth Street and the Chili King was also a casualty of the Ninth Street widening. This was all part of the wider project that took down all the fine homes on Arcadia Avenue.

Spiro Vezdoon died in 1966, and Fannie lived until 1980.