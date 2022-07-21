Defendant In Assault At Chattanooga Church Is Finally Released From Silverdale Jail

The defendant in a highly publicized assault at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church last December, Marcus T. Williams, 34 of Chattanooga, pled guilty to one charge of assault in front of Judge Don Poole on Wednesday morning.

The incident, which was captured on the church’s video, went viral across the country and was featured on national news.

Williams came into the church services, walked up to Christopher Sands and “started swinging at me for no reason,” according to his statement to police.

The other victim in the case said Williams charged past him at the front door and ran to the stage of the church.

Williams pled guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to 11 months 29 days in the county workhouse. That was suspended on time served and he was placed on unsupervised probation.