Three juveniles were charged with 10 counts of auto burglary, one count of theft over $10,000, andmultiple other lesser theft charges in a string of auto burglaries and one stolen vehicle, reported to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office between July 13-18.Firearms and money were the primary targets of the thieves. All items taken during the burglaries were from unlocked vehicles.During the investigation, detectives of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office identified three juveniles as the suspects of these crimes.Most of the stolen property, including a firearm and the stolen vehicle, were recovered and returned to the owners.The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to lock their doors to decrease the chances of being a victim of theft and to not leave firearms or other valuables in vehicles.

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

Jamaal White, 22, Arrested For Homicide Of Cecil Scoffield On June 12

3 Juveniles Arrested In String Of Auto Burglaries

