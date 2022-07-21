3 Juveniles Arrested In String Of Auto Burglaries
Three juveniles were charged with 10 counts of auto burglary, one count of theft over $10,000, and
multiple other lesser theft charges in a string of auto burglaries and one stolen vehicle, reported to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office between July 13-18.
Firearms and money were the primary targets of the thieves. All items taken during the burglaries were from unlocked vehicles.
During the investigation, detectives of Bradley County Sheriff’s Office identified three juveniles as the suspects of these crimes.
Most of the stolen property, including a firearm and the stolen vehicle, were recovered and returned to the owners.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office encourages everyone to lock their doors to decrease the chances of being a victim of theft and to not leave firearms or other valuables in vehicles.