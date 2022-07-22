Police Blotter: Woman Wakes Up At Westside Thinking She Is In Oklahoma City; Pair Get Walmart Employee To Insert Cash Card Upside Down, Make Off With $1,919 In Goods

While on routine patrol in the Westside projects, police observed a brand new GMC Yukon (rental) parked with the flashers activated. The vehicle was run through NCIC and did not come back stolen. Police approached the car and observed a white female lying in the back seat. Police failed to wake her up by knocking on the windows, so police opened the unlocked door and woke her to make sure she was okay. The woman awoke, identified herself and said she believed she was in Oklahoma City. She then gave verbal consent to search the vehicle, which yielded no illegal items or activity. Police asked other preliminary medical questions, to which she was able to answer correctly, and then she denied EMS. She would finally report that she had drunk alcohol

that night and decided to sleep it off in her vehicle, even though she did not know where she was. Due to the dangerous area and her vulnerability to crime, Police transported her to 1300 Carter St. and assisted her in getting a hotel room.

* * *

A woman on Olive Street told police she noticed a truck with a trailer driving by her house. She said the trailer was caught on a wire as it drove by and the wire was connected to a power line. She said the power line was pulled, causing damage to her gutter, since it was connected to it. She said she did not have an estimated value of the damage to the gutter at this time.

* * *

A woman on S. Orchard Knob Avenue called police and said she renewed her TN driver's license over a month ago and was expecting it to be delivered already, but she has not received it.

* * *

A woman from a business on Hickory Valley Road said they had sent a check to another business for $9,570, but that business had never received the check. She said it was discovered that the check had been altered to show it was payable to Joshua T. Rushing and cashed at a check-cashing store at 712 Harold Ave. S. in Lehigh Acres, Florida.



* * *

Police observed a stolen Honda Rebel motorcycle parked in the parking lot of a flea market at 4800 Rossville Blvd. Police observed a white male was sitting on the motorcycle. Police made contact and the man fled on foot. Police chased after him, but he got away. The man looped back and took off on the stolen motorcycle.

* * *

Police were called to the Police Service Center Annex at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. for a disorder. Police spoke with a man and woman who were in an argument over a rental car that was in an accident. The couple had come to the Police Service Center to get a police report and, when they stopped there, they started arguing about it and caused so much of a disorder it alerted people inside to call for an officer. This was only verbal and nothing physical.

* * *

A woman on Booth Road showed police video footage of an older black male in a red shirt

(photo given to police) at around 4:19 p.m. stealing a package off her front porch.

* * *

A man on Karr Street told police that at approximately 5 p.m. he saw that he received an email that showed he placed a $667 order that he said he did not place. The man said he called the phone number provided in the email to get refunded. The man said the people that he spoke to were able to control his computer while he was on the phone with them. He said it appeared that they caused $50,000 to be deposited into his bank account. He said they then demanded that he go to his bank to return their money. He said he did not do it because his bank was closed. He said he was then told to call on the next business day at 8:30 a.m. to return their money. Police told the man that it sounded like a possible scam and urged him to verify what he was being told before calling or sending them money.

* * *

A man on Kings Point told police that three black males and one black female busted the window out of his truck (AL tag) and stole his Glock 19. Police entered the firearm as stolen into NCIC. The man's truck window is valued at approximately $500. There is no other suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police that while at the Majestic Car Wash, 6434 Lee Hwy., she placed her backpack with her medications in it and a pair of shoes on the ground outside her vehicle. She said as she drove away she realized that she left her property at the car wash and immediately returned to find that the shoes were there, but the backpack and its contents had been stolen.

* * *

A white female, possibly homeless, was reported hanging out on the property of Ridgedale Baptist Church, 1831 Hickory Valley Road, acting suspicious. Police spoke with the woman, who said she was homeless and needed a ride to the Community Kitchen. Police transported the woman to the

Community Kitchen without incident.

* * *

An employee at Fleetpride, 2000 E 24th Street Place, told police that sometime overnight someone entered the fenced lot and cut two catalytic converters ($4,000) off of two of the work vans. There is no suspect information.

* * *

An employee of Boardwalk Storage, 115 Browns Ferry Road, told police she believed the a black male in a red sedan was living in his vehicle and making customers uneasy with his presence. Officers spoke with the man, who is homeless, however is employed in the area by Ruby Falls. The man was very cooperative and said he would relocate to a different area. Prior to leaving, the man was verbally trespassed by the property owner, and is aware of the violation should he return.

* * *

A woman on Viston Avenue told police that sometime overnight, someone entered her Jeep and stole a backpack ($400) containing a Lenova T14 Laptop ($2,000). There was no damage to her vehicle and no suspect information.

* * *

Loss prevention staff at the Walmart, 3550 Cummings Hwy., told police a black male and black female left the store with approximately $1,919 in miscellaneous merchandise after they scammed the clerk by inserting a cash card upside down and telling him to hit the cash button. Both of them left the store in what appeared to be a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala. There is no further information regarding leads, witnesses, or the suspects.



