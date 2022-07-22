July 22, 2022
While on routine patrol in the Westside projects, police observed a brand new GMC Yukon (rental) parked with the flashers activated. The vehicle was run through NCIC and did not come back stolen.
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, EDGAR JR
222 SHAWNEE TRAILS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or
I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent
Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened.
On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion
Martin Francis, a star wrestler for Notre Dame High School who became the first four-time state champion in Tennessee history, has died in Knoxville at 68.
His record remained intact for 25 years. He accomplished his feat when there were no divisions or classifications. All schools with wrestling programs wrestled in the same classification.
He graduated from Notre Dame in
It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact,