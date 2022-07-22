Martin Francis, a star wrestler for Notre Dame High School who became the first four-time state champion in Tennessee history, has died in Knoxville at 68. His record remained intact for 25 years. He accomplished his feat when there were no divisions or classifications. All schools with wrestling programs wrestled in the same classification. He graduated from Notre Dame in ... (click for more)

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)