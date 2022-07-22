Case Alleging Grohn Stole Brooks Campaign Signs Is Moved To Marion County Judge

District 8 School Board Candidate Larry Grohn will have to wait until August to have his court case heard.



Mr. Grohn, a former City Council member and mayoral candidate, was issued a misdemeanor citation by the Chattanooga Police Department after the arrest warrant was recalled by General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb last week.



In the affidavit of the arrest warrant, officers were called on July 10 by the campaign manager of John Allen Brooks, candidate for Hamilton District Attorney General. School Board candidate Katie Perkins said she observed Mr. Grohn removing Brooks campaign signs at the area of South Moore Road and South Terrace. In the affidavit of the arrest warrant, officers were called on July 10 by the campaign manager of John Allen Brooks, candidate for Hamilton District Attorney General.School Board candidate Katie Perkins said she observed Mr. Grohn removing Brooks campaign signs at the area of South Moore Road and South Terrace.



Ms. Perkins said she asked Mr. Grohn what he was doing. She advised officers that Mr. Grohn told her that he worked directly for Mr. Brooks campaign and was told to remove the signs by Mr. Brooks himself. Mrs. Perkins stated that she observed Mr. Grohn putting the Brooks signs in the back of his pickup truck. Police were advised by the Brooks’ campaign manager that Mr. Brooks did not work for them.



Mr. Grohn later said he removed the signs because they had been put directly in front of his campaign signs..



Judge Webb recalled the warrant on July 16 after it had been issued on Saturday, June 11, by Chief Magistrate Lori Miller. It was turned into a misdemeanor citation instead.



On Thursday Judge Webb recused himself from the case and Marion General Sessions Court Judge Marshall "Mark" Raines will hear the case on Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. central time at the Marion County Courhouse.