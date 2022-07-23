Police Blotter: Couple Warned About Any "Actives" In Car At Station Street; Women Swipe iPhone, Tools From Man Sleeping In Car

While conducting routine patrol, police viewed a black Honda Passport parked on Station Street with its lights on and no person visible in the front seat. Police stopped the patrol car and upon backing up, noted two people in the back seat of the Honda sit up and begin moving around. As police approached with the vehicle illuminated, they could see a man as well as a woman putting her shirt strap back on. The man would attempt to exit the vehicle quickly and adjust his clothing. Both of them were given warnings about any "actives" occurring in their vehicle in public settings. The woman left in her vehicle (Audi) and the man left in the Honda.

* * *

The manager of the Circle K, 4900 Brainerd Road, told police there was a man by the name of "George" asking people for money on the Circle K lot. She wanted him to leave, but he was gone upon police arrival and could not be located. She will call if he returns.

* * *

A woman at the El BBQ Mexique, 7655 E Brainerd Road, walked police to an area in the parking lot where she said she had found some money. She said she did not touch the money and does not know who the money belongs to. The business was not open, but police texted and called the numbers provided by the business. Police never received a response from any of the numbers provided. Police provided the woman with a receipt and turned the $250 over to Property.

* * *

A man on S. Lovell Avenue told police that Chattanooga Gas Company was digging in the roadway in front of his home and he was worried they were going to hit his sewage line. Police spoke with their manager, who assured police that they knew what they were doing and would not bust a line.

* * *

A tenant on Market Street told police a woman was near her apartment speaking to her. She said the two have a history, and she did not want the woman speaking to her. Police then spoke to the woman, who said she was trying to make amends with the tenant, and did not want confrontation. Both of them agreed not to speak to each other if they encounter again in the future.

* * *

Police submitted $185 into Chattanooga Police Property after recovering it from a man on Central Avenue. The money was found on and around the man's groin and was too sweaty and damp

after he evaded on foot to be entered into the cash machine intake. The money has been made releasable to the man.

* * *

Police received a call from the CVS at Erlanger, 979 E 3rd St., saying they believed someone was trying to fill prescription under a doctor's name. Employees from CVS said they received a call from the number saying they were that doctor. The unknown person called in and had Celexa, Sevoquil and Xanax filled. The caller had the prescriptions filled for a patient, whose name they gave police. Employees at CVS said the number for the doctor did not match their records. Employees said a man came in to pick up the prescription, only saying, "The doctor called." The man could not give the name of the doctor. The identity of the person who called the prescription in is unknown.

* * *

Police were called for a disorder prevention by a man who was trying to get his belongings from his mother on Allemande Way. The man was able to get his belongings without incident from both the Allemande Way address and a Tournament Drive address. The man was unable to get a mattress and dresser, but all involved people were okay with this being done at a later time.

* * *



Police were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on Cummings Highway when a Jeep Compass - TN tag - pulled into the traffic stop very quickly and a white male with a gray beard jumped out of the passenger seat before the Jeep was in park and started recording the traffic stop with his cellphone. He said, "I'm going to audit you." It was indicated by the subject of the police stop that this was her husband. Police explained to both of them the reason for the stop and they attempted to argue with police. Police educated them on the reason for the stop and sent them on their way.

* * *

Police were called to an apartment on Tunnel Boulevard. A man's daughter got her finger stuck in

the window and the fire department had to break the glass.

* * *



A man on E. 28th Street called police to report vandalism to his home. Officers cleared the house due to the back door being open. The man said nothing was stolen, but the back door was damaged. He said the door is worth $150. It is unclear who might have damaged the door. There is no camera footage or witness. Police gave the man a complaint card for the door damage.

* * *

A woman told police several unknown people have been following her at unknown locations and unknown times. She said her ex-boyfriend is a gang member.

* * *

A caller reported an abandoned vehicle at 2099 Chamberlain Ave. The vehicle had been stickered several weeks before, the tires were flat, debris was built up under the vehicle and neighbors reported it had not moved in three months. With these facts, police determined the vehicle had been abandoned and since they were unable to make contact with the owner of the maroon Ford Focus - TN tag, it was towed by Doug Yates.

* * *

An employee of the Southside Market, 202 W. 38th St., told police a woman caused a disorder in her store and threw the change given to her back at the clerk. The employee wished for the woman to be trespassed from the store. Police attempted to make contact with the woman at her residence, but were unable to make contact with her.

* * *

A man at the Sunoco, 6800 Shallowford Road, told police that someone entered his unlocked vehicle while he was sleeping inside and took his iPhone and several hand tools. He said that a passer by told him it was two white females inside his vehicle while he was sleeping.