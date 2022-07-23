 Saturday, July 23, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Police Make Arrest In Woman's Death During Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel; Vincent Kennedy Facing Multiple Charges Including Murder

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case in which there was a shootout in the Brainerd Tunnel and a Chattanooga State employee who was not involved in the shooting wound up being killed.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 18-year-old Vincent Kennedy on multiple charges, including felony first-degree murder, pre-meditated attempted first degree murder and vehicular homicide.

Takeia Clay died after a crash on June 28 in the tunnel caused her to be ejected from her car.

Police said occupants of two other vehicles were firing at one another and the Clay vehicle was struck by one of those cars.

Initially, police said they had not located the vehicles of the two shooters.

Ms.

Clay was not involved in the shoot-out, and the other two vehicles drove away. She was wearing her seatbelt, but died four days later as a result of her injuires.

Kennedy is also charged with reckless aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Takeia Clay
Takeia Clay

July 23, 2022

While conducting routine patrol, police viewed a black Honda Passport parked on Station Street with its lights on and no person visible in the front seat. Police stopped the patrol car and upon

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges

Soddy Daisy has eight schools in the city limits. In an effort to increase safety and reduce speed and the number of vehicles in the school zones, the city has agreed to go forward with a three-year



While conducting routine patrol, police viewed a black Honda Passport parked on Station Street with its lights on and no person visible in the front seat. Police stopped the patrol car and upon backing up, noted two people in the back seat of the Honda sit up and begin moving around. As police approached with the vehicle illuminated, they could see a man as well as a woman putting

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON CHATTANOOGA, 37416 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BRADLEY, MATTHEW CORDELRIO 12 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BRANHAM,

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion

Media Poll Predicts Alabama As SEC Champion

Alabama has been predicted to win the 2022 SEC Championship, according to a preseason poll of media covering SEC Football Media Days. Alabama received an overwhelming 158 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 3 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 18 votes. The Bulldogs were selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1254 points,

Smokies Hand Lookouts Third Straight Loss

Two of the most important components needed to win baseball games at any level is pitching and hitting. Defense always plays a part, but those first two are really important. The Chattanooga Lookouts have struggled all season with starting pitching and at times, a lack of hitting. As a result, they are in last place in the Double AA North division standings with a 4-15 record


