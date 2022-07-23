Police Make Arrest In Woman's Death During Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel; Vincent Kennedy Facing Multiple Charges Including Murder

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case in which there was a shootout in the Brainerd Tunnel and a Chattanooga State employee who was not involved in the shooting wound up being killed.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 18-year-old Vincent Kennedy on multiple charges, including felony first-degree murder, pre-meditated attempted first degree murder and vehicular homicide.

Takeia Clay died after a crash on June 28 in the tunnel caused her to be ejected from her car.

Police said occupants of two other vehicles were firing at one another and the Clay vehicle was struck by one of those cars.

Initially, police said they had not located the vehicles of the two shooters.

Ms.

Clay was not involved in the shoot-out, and the other two vehicles drove away. She was wearing her seatbelt, but died four days later as a result of her injuires.

Kennedy is also charged with reckless aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, failure to exercise due care, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.