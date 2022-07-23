$1 Million Effort Planned To Try To Land Direct Flights From Chattanooga To Denver, Colorado

The city and county are being asked to provide $150,000 each toward securing a new route from United or Frontier Airlines for travel to Denver, Colorado, and other destinations in the West, as well as Asia.

At the same time, the city and county plan to apply for a $750,000.00 grant from the Federal

Aviation Administration (FAA) to secure a new route from United or Frontier Airlines for the Denver service.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program Proposal is in collaboration with the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority.

Mayor Tim Kelly and County Mayor Jim Coppinger have given their approval.