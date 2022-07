Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JOHN PAUL

6982 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



ARMOUR, SONYA DELICIA

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, ERIC STANLEY

135 WESTFIELD CT CLARKSVILLE, 37040

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BRADFORD, LAWRENCE J

2717 THICKETT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADY, MITCHELL EDWIN

526 SEMI CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374154708

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BYRD, JOSHUA TERRANCE

10451 SADDLE HORSE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CARRANZA, CYNTHIA

8708 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



CASE, JADE MCKENAH

675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION CAPIAS PTR (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DE



CATE, ZACHERY

117 WILLOW VIEW LANE CANTON, 30114

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COOK, TERRANCE LEE

2836 GATEWAY PARK LN LEXINGTON, 40511

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COX, WILLIE ROY

4529 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161204

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE



DAILEY, JASMINE NICOLE

106 CENTRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37919

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DEMPSEY, ROSETTA LEANNE

7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 30416

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIOTT, CARRIE L

3104 CLEARVIEW ST.

KNOXVILLE, 37917Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFLOWERS, HEATHER MICHELLE1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GARRISON, BRIANNA601 JAMES STREET, LOT 107 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (ALIAS CAPIAS)HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101553Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHUBBARD, DEALA3099 BUCHANAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD Chattanooga, 374045606Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLY, JOHNNY2200 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062201Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELOVELADY, SHAKUR B302 OLD WEATHERLY SWITCH RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY - FELONYNORWOOD, AMANDA G2425 ASHMORE AVENUE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankATTEMPTED MURDERFELONY EVADINGFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEASSAULT ON POLICEPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPATTERSON, SARA2327 CHIMNEY HILLS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793123Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPICKETT, BRANDON GWIN1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishFAILURE TO APPEARPRITCHETT, CASEY TYLER2511 HUNT HEIGHTS DR SODDY DAISY, 373793037Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSRUSSELL, WILLIAM MICAH2012 COOLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSEM, JOE SANGHA1901 PRIGMORE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESIMMONS, RAUSHAUN2849 MICHIGAN AVENUE RD NE Cleveland, 373235405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTARKS, BENJAMIN JOSHUA727 E11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, JAVAUGHN TYSHON3099 BUCHANAN ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELCH, KELLEY DAWNITA123 HEMLOCK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, ISIAS PEREZ JACINTO5330 MARION AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEWOODARD, SHUNTRAY DEON20 MASON DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GA)WOODGETT, SHEMIKA SHONTEL4308 SHAWANEE CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTWOODS, ISMAIL BOKEEM4012 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072603Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOODWARD, AMANDA ANN7014 MCCUTCHEON ROAD #228 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG177 VALLEYBROOK DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)