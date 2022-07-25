Police Blotter: Man's Wallet Stolen While Visiting His Mother; Homeless Man Walks Off With 2 Toolboxes, But Returns Them When Confronted

A man told police his wallet was taken overnight from his vehicle that was parked in front of his mother's house on Barbara Lane. Inside of his wallet were miscellaneous credit cards and debit cards, Colorado and Tennessee identifications, a Mexican Visa identification and approximately $300 cash. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A woman on Ely Road told police she had been in a verbal argument with her boyfriend since last night. She said she was attempting to leave and he was standing in front of her vehicle. She told police that he hit the car window, causing damage to the windshield. Police spoke with the man inside their apartment. He said they had been arguing over relationship problems. He said this morning she was trying to leave with their only vehicle and he had to go to work. He said he was standing in front of the car trying to tell her this when she began moving towards him in the car. He said at this point he hit the window causing the window damage. Police inspected each of them and neither had any injuries. Both of them said their verbal augment did not get physical. The man had packed clothes and was picked up by his step-father to stay with until they could talk rationally. The woman also left the residence for an appointment.

* * *

A man on Bass Road told police that he sold a truck over a year ago. When the truck was sold, he had left the tags on the truck. Now he said he is receiving notifications for camera tickets for the tag that he has not possessed in over a year.

* * *

A man on W. Bell Avenue told police that overnight someone came onto the front porch of his residence and stole his bicycle. He said it was an older bike spray painted black, seven-speed, but only three gears work. He said it was chained to the porch and the chain is also gone.

* * *

A woman told police she went to pick up her friend on E. 51st Street and she left her keys and purse in her car and left the car unlocked in the parking lot next door. She said she was in her friend's house for 15 minutes and, when she came out, the vehicle was gone. She said the car was a rental car with Enterprise and she was going to renew the lease with them for another week. She said she left her purse with her wallet in the vehicle and her wallet had around $500 in it, along with her driver's license and a debit card. The vehicle was put into NCIC. Police spoke with people at Big Sky Landscaping right across the street to see if their video cameras had anything on them. They said they could not view the footage at this time.

* * *

An employee with CARTA told police a man would not get off the bus. Officers then spoke with the man and had him exit the bus. The employee did not wish to trespass the man, but just for him to get off the bus.

* * *

An employee at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police a white male selected merchandise from within the store, concealed it on his person and then passed all points of sale without making any attempts to pay for the stolen merchandise. The man was seen leaving in a white Lincoln Town Car with front and rear bumper damage. The total value of stolen merchandise is $54.97. A BOLO was created for the suspect.

* * *

Police were called to check the area around Lowe's, 2180 Gunbarrel Road, for panhandlers. Police approached a panhandler and identified him. The man was panhandling in a posted No Solicitation area. The man was told the laws regarding panhandling and given a verbal warning. The man then left the area without issue.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving at 18220 Interstate 24 EB and her car made a loud noise and

started smoking. She said she pulled over on the side of the road. The woman's vehicle was towed by Shackleford Towing and Recovery to her house.



* * *



While on patrol, police observed a woman walking on the shoulder of I-24 at Exit 2. Police spoke with the woman and identified her. She said that her vehicle ran out of gas and that she was walking to the gas station. Police transported the woman to the Mapco gas station on Ringgold Road to get gas for her vehicle. Police then transported her back to her vehicle.

* * *



A caller reported a disorder on W. 13th Street Court. Police spoke with a woman who said she was

just in an argument and that everything was ok. She also said that no one else was in the house with her.

* * *

A man on Greenview Drive told police that he was walking his dog down St. Marks Avenue and his dog urinated on someone's grass. Next, he said a woman who lives on St. Marks tracked him down and told him that he needed to keep his dog at his home. He said that the woman did not even live at the address his dog urinated at. He just wanted the incident documented. He said that from now on he will stay away from her yard, but will call police if she does it again.

* * *



A guest staying at the Hilton Garden Inn, 311 Chestnut St., told police a suspicious black male appeared to be looking into car vehicles and checking doors while in the rear parking lot of the hotel. The guest said that around 4:30 a.m. his vehicle camera turned on and captured the man attempting to open his door. He said the man then checked the vehicle parked next to his, but

the alarm sounded and the man ran away from the area. At this time nothing was taken, according to the guest. The full suspect description he gave was a black male, short in stature, wearing camo shirt, scruffy face and hair in pony tail. The guest said that he will email police footage of the man taken from his Tesla vehicle when he is able to do so.

* * *

While working at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, a shoplifting suspect was intercepted and taken to the loss prevention office. A man was with her. Police asked him to follow him into the loss prevention office, but he refused. He did provide police with a GA driver's license and, due to the female shoplifter not yet detained, police had to focus on getting her into the LP office for further investigation/citation. The man then quickly left the Walmart parking lot. Police observed the man ditch several items he was concealing in attempts to commit theft. Police did not see him

leave the store with any items. The man did come in with stolen merchandise, according to the female suspect who was with him. They were planning on doing a fraudulent return where items are stolen from the store, then returned at another store for money, gift card or store credit. The man does not show any warrants or reports in the Watson system. Let this report serve as

documentation to a potential person committing regular fraudulent returns per the woman suspect.

* * *

A man at a business at 7000 Lee Hwy. told police a homeless black male tried to steal two of his toolboxes. The man said as he was working inside the business, the homeless man picked up the tool boxes that were outside the rear door and tried walking away with them. The man said the homeless man was confronted, put the tool boxes back and walked away.