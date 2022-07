Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 18-24:

DENTON JAMES CLENTON W/M 51 MISD OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

KOONEE KENNETH ADAM W/M 30 OFFICER MILLER HOLD

MARKCUM ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 21 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

HOGUE JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 23 MISD DECT.

TATE NO LICENSE,NO TAG, NO INSURANCE, DEFECTIVE HEADLIGHT

BARRETT CHRISTOPHER SHAINE W/M 32 MISD SPRAUSE SUSPENDED LICENSE

HIGDON JOSHUA ANTHONY W/M 37 MISD FTA,CRIMINAL TRESPASS,SIMPLE BATTERY

HEATHERLY DAVID CRAIG W/M 38 FEL OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

PROCTOR MICAH BRADLEY W/M 24 FEL OFFICER YOUNG WARRANT

HAMPTON LARELL DAYSHON B/M 21 FEL OFFICER FOUTS AGG ASSAULT FVA

GREEN JAKOBI PAYNE W/M 20 MISD OFFICER FOUTS SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

LINDSEY JANEICE ETERNITY B/F 24 FEL OFFICER YOUNG OBSTRUCTION OF LEO – F

SILMON JOHNOA VICTORIA W/F 22 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

AVANS BRYAN JOHNATHON W/M 40 FEL OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DOLLMONT JOSHUA LEE W/M 36 FEL OFFICER YOUNG CHILD MOLESTATION X 7, AGG SODOMY

SNIDER STEVEN SCOTT W/M 34 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MCBRIAR DARRELL WAYNE W/M 31 MISD OFFICER AGREDANO SPEEDING,DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MCCOY GEORGIA DANIELLE W/F 35 FEL OFFICER HAVEN AGG STALKING

PENDERGRAFT JASON FRANKLIN W/M 39 FEL OFFICER CAMPBELL PROVATION VIOLATION-F

MEGELA ANNALEE JEAN W/F 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS,FTML,POSS OF MARIJUANA < 1OZ

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOCKERY DENNIS DEWAYNE W/M 66 FEL OFFICER YOUNG FTA,INTERFEAR W/ ANKLE MONITOR

PARSON MICKEY GLENN W/M 53 FEL OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SLOCUM MONTEL DEWON B/M 34 FEL OFFICER MILLER CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METH

PHINEHART AUSTIN KEITH W/M 24 FEL OFFICER MOSS HOLD FOR WHITFIELD

MALONE ROY MIKE W/M 64 FEL OFFICER THOMASON POSS METH, POSS SCH II, POSS SCH 1

BLANSIT LESLEY NICOLE W/F 40 FEL OFFICER THOMASON POSS METH, POSS SCH II, POSS SCH 1

ELLIS JOSHUA BEAUDREA W/M 37 FEL OFFICER SMALL PROBATION VIOLATION

COLEY DONALD MICHAEL W/M 48 MISD OFFICER MOSS SIMPLE ASSAULT

MARTIN CAROLYN JILL W/F 46 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI DRUGS

BOWMAN ASHLEY NICOLE W/F 36 OFFICER MOSS FTA

TALLENT BRANDY NICOLE W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

BROOME DECODA LEE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH II

HOUSE SHAY NICOLE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH II

THOMAS JAMES WENDELL W/M 64 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION

MCRAE JUSTIN LAMAR W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

EVANS DANA JOSEPH W/M 64 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SIMPLE ASSAULT

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 40 MISD OFFICER WILLIAMSON SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

HONEYCUTT PIPER HALEY W/F 22 MISD OFFICER THOMASON OBSTRUCTION

CONWAY JESSE ALLEN W/M 28 OFFICER FERGUSON SANCTION – DRUG COURT

COOK BRIAN KYLE W/M 32 OFFICER FERGUSON SANCTION – DRUG COURT

CONWAY CHARLES EUGENE W/M 39 OFFICER FERGUSON SANCTION – DRUG COURT

COGGINS JOHNNY ANDREW W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MOORE ROBERT THOMAS W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

DAVIS SARA RENEE W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

SMITH HANNAH ELIZABETH W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MATTHEWS TIM LEE W/M 52 FELONY OFFICER CAMP TERRORISTIC THREATS

NEWMAN JEREMY ATLEY W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER HINCH POSS SCH II, POSS SCH IV X2

JOHNSON CONNIE FRANCINE W/F 50 FELONY OFFICER BARRETT STALKING (M), SIMPLE ASSAULT

CATO PAUL MICHAEL W/M 33 MISD OFFICER FRANKLIN PROBATION VIOLATION

COX TIFFANY LOUISE W/F 29 MISD OFFICER CAMP NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, DRIVING W/O VALID LICENSE

SIMS ZACHARIAH COLE W/M 20 FELONY OFFICER WILSON FTA

HALE CHRISTOPHER MATTHEW W/M 32 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS PROBATION VIOLATION

STEWART DEFERIOUS DESHON B/M 29 OFFICER WILSON HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

HALE EMILY MADISON W/F 26 MISD OFFICER COKER SIMPLE ASSAULT FVA WARRANT

STRICKLAND MISTY JO WF 36 MISD OFFICER HENRY DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

COHEN CASSIE RAYANNA WF 23 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON POSS. METH

BULLEN RICHARD ALEXANDER WM 24 FELONY OFFICER WILLIAMSON POSS. METH, POSS. MARIJUANA LESS 1OZ, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE, NO TAG LIGHT

ALLISON TRAVIS FITZGERALD WM 35 FELONY OFFICER SPROUSE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

DUREN STEPHEN JAMES VON WM 30 MISD OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

STINNETT JEFFERY JACKSON WM 28 MISD BLESCH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STINNETT WALLY DALE WM 50 MISD BLESCH CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DUNN AMBER LYNN WF 23 FELONY GALYON WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION, FELONY FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, NO LICENSE PLATE, WRONG CLASS OF LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS

HENDERSON JR. WALTER DEWAYNE B/M 43 MISD HAVEN DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, KNOWINGLY DRIVING VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED REGISTRATION,

WALKER GENE ALBERT W/M 43 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, FTML,OPEN CONTAINER

DUNCAN ALEXIA ROCHELLE B/F 20 MISD OFFICER THOMASON OBSTRUCTION, DUI

SANTANA JACOB DANIEL W/M 39 FEL OFFICER MOSS DUI, POSS.

SAMPLY DAMON LADEL W/M 42 FEL OFFICER GILREATH POSS METH,DRIVING WRONG CLASS LICENSE

BELL JASMIN ALANA B/F 25 MISD OFFICER HENRY DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

MCNABB CHRISTY JEAN W/F 53 FEL OFFICER FOUTS AGG ASSAULT

ROSSER ZACHARY ALEXANDER W/M 37 FEL OFFICER COKER POSS METH, HOLD FOR CHATOOGA

FREY JAMES ELI W/M 31 MISD OFFICER HERPST WARRANT

GUTHRIE DAKOTA WARD W/M 36 FEL OFFICER BETHUNE PROBATION VIOLATION

SAMPSON CHARLES LAMAR W/M 61 MISD OFFICER SMALL DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE

MARSH PAMELA SHARVETT B/F 53 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI,DUI ENDANGERING A CHILD X 2, OPEN CONTAINER

RAMIREZ VICTOR HEGO W/M 45 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

WHITMIRE ADAM JEROME W/M 42 MISD OFFICER FOUTS CRIMINAL TRESPASS

LINGENFELTER TAMMY MARIE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER BLESCH SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

SCOTT BETH ELAINE W/F 63 FEL OFFICER COKER POSS METH

WARD KRYSTAL GAIL W/F 38 MISD OFFICER DURHAM FTA

TARLTON KIMBERLY JESSICA W/F 39 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI