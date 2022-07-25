Police Blotter: Man's Wallet Stolen While Visiting His Mother; Homeless Man Walks Off With 2 Toolboxes, But Returns Them When Confronted

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

A man told police his wallet was taken overnight from his vehicle that was parked in front of his mother's house on Barbara Lane. Inside of his wallet were miscellaneous credit cards and debit ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)