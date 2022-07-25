July 25, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A man told police his wallet was taken overnight from his vehicle that was parked in front of his mother's house on Barbara Lane. Inside of his wallet were miscellaneous credit cards and debit cards, Colorado and Tennessee identifications, a Mexican Visa identification and approximately $300 cash. No suspect information is available.
* * *
A woman on Ely Road told police she ... (click for more)
I feel an explanation is necessary for my “no” vote on Thursday at the meeting of Hamilton County Industrial Development Board. This was/is concerning the proposed development of the old Wheland Foundry and surrounding areas.
I represent the people of North Hamilton County on this board and serve in their best interest and of Hamilton County. Although the parties involved ... (click for more)
Earlier this year Capitol Resource Institute, and ally Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), worked hard to pass HB 2316 . This is the bill that prohibits males from participating in public higher education sports that are designated for females; creates a cause of action for violations that deprive a student of an athletic opportunity or that cause direct or indirect harm to a student ... (click for more)
The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts.
It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting.
And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything.
Sunday’s ... (click for more)
A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda.
Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)