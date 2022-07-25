 Monday, July 25, 2022 87.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Red Bank Man Says Girlfriend Attacked Him After He Did Not Make Her A Birthday Cake

Monday, July 25, 2022
Amanda Norwood
Amanda Norwood

A Red Bank man said he was attacked by his girlfriend when she got mad that he did not make her a birthday cake.

Amanda Norwood was charged with attempted murder, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In an incident on Friday night, Red Bank Police said they were alerted to a stabbing at an apartment at 2425 Ashmore Ave. They found a man lying at the bottom of some stairs bleeding from the head and were told that his female companion had left in a red Mustang.

Neighbors placed a purple towel over the victim's head to try to stop the bleeding.

The man said they were arguing over him not make the cake. He said she went into the bedroom saying she was going to kill herself with a knife. He said he forced himself him and saw that she had already cut herself once.

He said when he tried to take the knife away from her she lunged at him with it. He said as he left the room he was hit with a crow bar. He said he grabbed her and they both went to the floor as he tried to get the object from her. He said she hit him with it in the back of the head as he tried to leave the room.

Police said the man had numerous lacerations on his head. 

Neighbors said the couple argued, then they heard things being broken and hit. They said that was not uncommon saying the man recently had to go to the hospital after a similar incident.

They said the man began beating on their door, saying, "Help, she is trying to kill me." They said he was bleeding profusely from the head.

Red Bank Police said they were able to locate the Mustang. They said the woman tried to flee and almost hit one officer. She finally stopped and was taken into custody.

She claimed that she locked herself in the bedroom due to the man beating her. She said he kicked the door in and threw her to the floor with his hand on her throat. She said she grabbed a tire iron and hit her with it to try to get him off her.   

 


July 27, 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

July 25, 2022

Repeating Downpours To Raise Dangerous Flash Flood Risk Along A 1,200-Mile Zone

July 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Man's Wallet Stolen While Visiting His Mother; Homeless Man Walks Off With 2 Toolboxes, But Returns Them When Confronted


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

A weather battle zone marking the northern edge of extreme heat and more temperate air will set the stage for torrential downpours to repeat from Kansas to West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia ... (click for more)

A man told police his wallet was taken overnight from his vehicle that was parked in front of his mother's house on Barbara Lane. Inside of his wallet were miscellaneous credit cards and debit ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Repeating Downpours To Raise Dangerous Flash Flood Risk Along A 1,200-Mile Zone

A weather battle zone marking the northern edge of extreme heat and more temperate air will set the stage for torrential downpours to repeat from Kansas to West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia this week. The pattern will bring drought and heat relief to some areas, but at a cost that includes the risk of dangerous flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Voted No On The Southside Stadium

I feel an explanation is necessary for my “no” vote on Thursday at the meeting of Hamilton County Industrial Development Board. This was/is concerning the proposed development of the old Wheland Foundry and surrounding areas. I represent the people of North Hamilton County on this board and serve in their best interest and of Hamilton County. Although the parties involved ... (click for more)

Who Knew Girls' Sports Would Reveal So Much Truth? - And Response (4)

Earlier this year Capitol Resource Institute, and ally Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), worked hard to pass HB 2316 . This is the bill that prohibits males from participating in public higher education sports that are designated for females; creates a cause of action for violations that deprive a student of an athletic opportunity or that cause direct or indirect harm to a student ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Draw With North Colorado Wthout Obleda At Helm

A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda. Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors