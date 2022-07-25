Red Bank Man Says Girlfriend Attacked Him After He Did Not Make Her A Birthday Cake

A Red Bank man said he was attacked by his girlfriend when she got mad that he did not make her a birthday cake.

Amanda Norwood was charged with attempted murder, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In an incident on Friday night, Red Bank Police said they were alerted to a stabbing at an apartment at 2425 Ashmore Ave. They found a man lying at the bottom of some stairs bleeding from the head and were told that his female companion had left in a red Mustang.

Neighbors placed a purple towel over the victim's head to try to stop the bleeding.

The man said they were arguing over him not make the cake. He said she went into the bedroom saying she was going to kill herself with a knife. He said he forced himself him and saw that she had already cut herself once.

He said when he tried to take the knife away from her she lunged at him with it. He said as he left the room he was hit with a crow bar. He said he grabbed her and they both went to the floor as he tried to get the object from her. He said she hit him with it in the back of the head as he tried to leave the room.

Police said the man had numerous lacerations on his head.

Neighbors said the couple argued, then they heard things being broken and hit. They said that was not uncommon saying the man recently had to go to the hospital after a similar incident.

They said the man began beating on their door, saying, "Help, she is trying to kill me." They said he was bleeding profusely from the head.

Red Bank Police said they were able to locate the Mustang. They said the woman tried to flee and almost hit one officer. She finally stopped and was taken into custody.

She claimed that she locked herself in the bedroom due to the man beating her. She said he kicked the door in and threw her to the floor with his hand on her throat. She said she grabbed a tire iron and hit her with it to try to get him off her.