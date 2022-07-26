Charles Reif Was Only Steps Away From His Brewery From His Delightful Home At 219 Poplar

Charles Reif, brewer and bottler at Chattanooga, was among those living very close to downtown in the 200 block of Poplar Street on Cameron Hill.

The Reifs were originally from Cincinnati, but had arrived in Chattanooga by 1890. George Reif Sr. was from the Kork province of Baden, Germany. He and his wife, Louisa Elizabeth Mueller, lived with their son, George Reif Jr., at 327 Poplar. Charles Reif lived for many years at 507 Chestnut St. before moving to Poplar.

The Reifs were originally in the butcher trade, but at Chattanooga they became part owners of a large brewery on lower Broad Street that had been established by Conrad Geise & Company. It had the capacity for producing 50,000 barrels of beer a year. The brewing house itself was six stories high and was made of brick. The brewery complex also included an ice factory, a building for stables and bottling, and a large wagon house.

The Reifs renamed it the Chattanooga Brewing Company. George Reif Sr. was president until he died in 1899. His very capable wife then became president. It is said that she "was respected as being shrewd, efficient and one of the ablest women of Chattanooga. Louise Mueller Reif was said to have done more charity than any other woman of Chattanooga."

George Jr. and Charles worked their way up in the brewery. Charles became president after his mother's death in 1907. One of the productions while under his control was "Reif's Special." The brewery was closed by Prohibition and the massive structure was eventually dismantled. Reif turned his attention to his Chattanooga Tripure Water Company and Purity Extract and Tonic Company. The latter company produced "Grape Fizz" and "Tripure Cola," both of which were produced in unique three-cornered bottles.

Charles Reif also headed the Chattanooga Glass Company that was established at Alton Park. It was Tennessee's only glass works. The glass company was set up mainly to produce beer bottles for the Chattanooga Brewing Company. Afterward, thousands of Coca-Cola bottles were made there. Reif was also involved with the Chattanooga Pipe and Foundry Company and the Co-Operative Overall Company.

The Charles Reifs lived at 610 Cypress St. while a charming two-story home was being built for them at 219 Poplar St. next to the Grotes. There was a limestone wall out front and a set of steps leading to the hillside home. The house had a tile roof, several large awnings and several rooms that rose above the sleek roof line.

Charles Reif was known for his "generosity and human sympathy." In 1904, with the country trying to recover from another economic downturn, he was named the president of the Spring Festival Association. He was the perfect choice as he was "a great devotee of fun and wholesome sport."

He was first married to Rosa Wagner, of Newport, Ky. After her death he married her sister, Alma.

The Reifs had bought a house on Pied Piper Trail in the Fairyland subdivision on Lookout Mountain at the time of his death. He had been to the city and had put his car in the garage. He had locked the garage door and turned to enter the house when he died from a heart attack.

S.C. Klaus was enjoying the Reif house on Poplar Street near the time of Cameron Hill's doom.