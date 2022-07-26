5 Children Injured In Escalator Mishap At The Tennessee Aquarium

Five children were injured in an escalator mishap on Monday at the Tennessee Aquarium.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. the aquarium’s security team was notified that the escalator in the River Journey building had stopped. When two of the aquarium‘s security/EMT arrived at the top of the escalator, seven children were on the floor.

Five of them were treated by officers for minor abrasions, muscle aches, and anxiety.