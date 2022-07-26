 Tuesday, July 26, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

5 Children Injured In Escalator Mishap At The Tennessee Aquarium

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Five children were injured in an escalator mishap on Monday at the Tennessee Aquarium.

 

At approximately 1:45 p.m. the aquarium’s security team was notified that the escalator in the River Journey building had stopped. When two of the aquarium‘s security/EMT arrived at the top of the escalator, seven children were on the floor.

Five of them were treated by officers for minor abrasions, muscle aches, and anxiety. 

 

One child described neck pain and dizziness and was transported by HCEMS to a local hospital as a precaution. 

 

One additional child described leg pains and was taken by the parent to a local hospital as a precaution.

 

Aquarium officials said, "This was a summer camp group (from another organization). The lead chaperone told our security team that the incident was caused by two children who were riding the escalator while seated on a step facing the bottom of the escalator. When they arrived at the top, these two toppled backwards and approximately 12 other children fell on top of the other two before the escalator stopped.

 

"This behavior is in direct violation of the aquarium’s safety policy. Escalator protocol is part of the aquarium’s behavioral contract that all groups receive prior to visiting. This document is signed by the chaperones who are responsible for ensuring the children abide by the rules. 

 

"We are thankful that none of the injuries treated on site were serious and hope that no further treatment was required for the two children who sought additional care following this mishap."


