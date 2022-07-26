Man Charged With Assault And Rape Of His Wife After She Told Him Of Having An Affair

Shawn D. Roberson, 37, of Timber Knoll Drive in Chattanooga, was arrested on Monday at his home after his wife accused him of assault and rape.According to his wife, after telling her husband that she had been unfaithful to him, for approximately four hours Roberson choked, tripped, pushed, dragged, pulled, hit and shook her. She said he threatened repeatedly to kill her and the person with whom he believed she had an affair.She told police at one point she was able to take a shower, but that afterwards, he pulled the sleeve of her bathrobe so hard it bruised her left arm. Police noted bruising on her arm that seemed consistent with what she described. She said after that, Roberson forcefully and painfully thrust his pelvic area between her legs and then raped her. She said she told him to stop, but he did not.She said he disrobed her repeatedly, and at one point in front of her three minor children. She said he squeezed her head with both his hands and pushed his head into her forehead so hard that it caused her pain. She said at one point he threatened to kill her and retrieved his gun.She was able to leave the residence while police were on scene, and later arrived at the Police Service Center to report all that she said had taken place. Police transported her to the Rape Crisis Center for an exam.Police located Roberson at his home later with the children. He was detained by police and taken in for questioning. The children were reunited with their mother.Roberson denied an attorney and admitted to forcefully shaking, choking and hitting his wife with pillows and other items, and to having sex with her after she had told him no.