Anti Wamps Billboards Popping Up; Election Office Does Not Know Who Is Behind Them

Anti-Wamps billboards are cropping up in several locations, and election officials say they do not know who is behind them.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said, "Unless the creator of these is tied to a specific candidate, party, or filed with a PAC we would not have any information on this.

"I am not familiar with these or who is behind them."

The large signs have gone up at several locations, including Soddy Daisy and Ooltewah.

They say, "Two Wamps don't make a right! Vote No Wamps Aug. 4.

Weston Wamp is running for county mayor and his sister, Coty Wamp, is running for district attorney.

They both won Republican primary races - Weston barely edging out Sabrena Smedley and Coty handily defeating incumbent Neal Pinkston.