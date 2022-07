Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, SARA M

4919 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102152

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BATTS, SANDRA M

2005 MCCAUGHLY AVEN 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BICKERSTAFF, PAULA

69 W 27TH STREET APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BROCK, LUREY DASHAWN

2109 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BURTS, JICOSTA LATONYA

209 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ

4361 MONTVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



COTHRAN, AUDRA J

1307 SWOPE DR EAST RIDGE, 374123331

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



CRABTREE, ROBYN YVETTE

1603 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT



DIAZ GERONIMO, HANI

2107 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GEORGE, DEMITRIUS LEONTE

1250 NORMAN CHAPEL RD CLEVELAND, 373120000

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOODWIN, KENDRELL DENARIS

3133 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SPEEDING



HARPER, THELISA CHANTE

1201 BOYNTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT

20 WAYNE HARRIS DR CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, MALEIGH JADE

7411 PRIVATE LN OOLTEWAH, 373639681

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARBURY, MARCELL JERMAINE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063233

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, RAIDAN JUSTICE

2704 E 29TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071237

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MEADOWS, JOHNNIE L

1052 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORGAN, BRANDY GRACE

6720 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

8430 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 30742

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



PATTERSON, SARAH ELIZABETH

4700 EAST 4TH ROAD BREVARD, 30707

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RIPPLE, LILLEE

8712 HURRICANE MANOR TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



ROBERSON, SHAWN D

219 TIMBER KNOLL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RAPE



ROGERS, BRITTANY

3084 BENTON PIKE NW EAST CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMMONS, KRISTEN PAIGE

2012 CAROL STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SMILEY, JERMAINE ALEXANDER

1702 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER



STEPHENS, ALISHA JOANNE

1276 BAUGH SPRINGS ROAD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STOUT, DONNA D

6233 AMBER BROOK DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TATUM, LAMICHAEL SHAUNTEL

2902 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WALKER, LETHA JOANN

112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)