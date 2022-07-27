Wacker Expanding In Bradley County With Over $200 Million Investment, 200 New Jobs

Wacker and state officials on Wednesday announced the company’s intention to expand its presence in Southeast Tennessee with the addition of new silicone production facilities in Charleston in Bradley County.



A feasibility study is currently underway for the first step of Wacker’s plans to expand

production within its existing campus in Charleston. The expansion would involve a phased

investment of more than $200 million over several years and create more than 200 new jobs in

Bradley County, adding to Wacker-Charleston’s existing workforce of 700.



This is the second major expansion the global chemical R&D and manufacturing company will

make in the region since creating a major manufacturing footprint in Charleston eight years

ago. The decision aligns with announcements Wacker has made earlier this year about further

expanding capacity in the regions where its customers operate.



In 2015, WACKER-Charleston began production of hyper-pure polysilicon used in semi-conductor and high-efficiency solar cells. In 2019, WACKER added production of pyrogenic silica. With the newly announced expansion of these specialty silicones, the company will have invested nearly $3 billion in Southeast Tennessee in less than a decade.



The first phase of the proposed expansion will add plants to manufacture high-consistency

silicone rubber and silicone sealants.

