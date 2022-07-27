City Announces Numerous Parks And Outdoor Improvements Funded By $500,000 Budget Savings

 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Chattanooga’s new Department of Parks and Outdoors is leveraging cost savings from lean operations and one-time staff vacancies to deliver a bevy of improvements to outdoor spaces in each of the city’s nine council districts. 

The department’s design team began working in early April to identify $500,000 in projects that could be executed by the end of the year, and identified more than 50 ideas that were then whittled down to the final list. Planners prioritized projects based on need, geographic distribution, and with an emphasis on the economically disadvantaged areas in the city. 

“Chattanooga’s outdoor resources are our city’s greatest competitive advantage, and as mayor I will continue to invest in green spaces to ensure that every neighborhood has access to a high-quality park that will increase our quality of life,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “I’m particularly impressed that our new Parks and Outdoors Department was able to make these investments from cost savings, as we work to be good stewards of our residents’ trust and resources.”

No new public dollars were used in the course of the project, and all improvements listed below have already been purchased, though some are still in the delivery process and are not yet fully installed.

The improvements include 60 new dog waste stations, 29 benches, and 60 new barbecue grilles, 40 of which have been installed, for parks and outdoor locations throughout the city.

Projects include:

Williams Island Boat Docks - new replacement docks for the only urban camping site on the Tennessee RiverLine in Chattanooga, supporting its recent designation as a Tennessee RiverTown

Lookout Valley Park (District 1) - new playground and swing set

Frances B Wyatt Park (District 2) - new playground and swing set

Hixson Park (District 3) - new playground

Greenway Farm Park (District 3) - new picnic tables for the deck at the recently-opened conference center and a family-sized barbecue grille

Jack Benson Heritage Park (District 4) - new grilles, picnic tables, and benches

Sterchi Farm Park (District 5) - new picnic tables for the recently re-opened and renovated park

Shepherd Park (District 6) - new shade structures at seating around the playground

Harris Johnson Park (District 7) - 8 new pieces of fitness equipment, new playground, and new border for the playground surface.

Pringle Park (District 7) - new playground

Caruthers Park (District 7) - new pavilion

Church Street Park (District 7) - new swing and pavilion

Ted Bryant Park (District 8) - new playground and swing set

Watkins Park (District 9) - new playground

Earlier this month, Mayor Kelly proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation Month in the city of Chattanooga, calling on residents to spend time in the city’s green spaces and add their voice to the new Parks and Outdoors Plan.



