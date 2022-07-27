 Wednesday, July 27, 2022 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Sharpe, Smedley Call For Release Of Emails Between Wamps And Lookouts Owner Over New Stadium

County Commissioner David Sharpe on Wednesday called for the release of emails that are purportedly between Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp and his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and owners of the Chattanooga Lookouts over the issue of a new stadium.

Commissioner Sharpe said, "I understand there are emails going back to 2014 from the chief naysayer on this project. I want to know why he supported it before and why his support has waned."

Weston Wamp has been critical of the idea for a community stadium to be built for the Lookouts at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

He has denied that his opposition to the stadium stems from the Lookouts deciding not to use himself and his father on the project.

Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley said, "I'd like to see those emails as well." 

Commissioner Sharpe said, "I'd like to understand why there was support before and why that support has waned."

He said, "Why is there such resistance (to the stadium) from a handful of folks. There is a pocket of resistance and, honestly, I think it is stirring up this false information."

Commissioner Sharpe said the commission members are facing a decision on the stadium and "we should see everything. We should know all the facts." He said, "No one on this dais has seen a sentence of them."

He said he has heard "rumors that there are 30, 40, 50, 60 pages of correspondence since 2014."

Commissioner Sharpe said, "I need those emails immediately. We need all the facts and all of the information. Whoever has the emails, I need them in my inbox."

The Weston Wamp campaign has declined to release the emails.

Weston Wamp said recently, "It now appears the Lookouts are conspiring with my Democratic opponent 13 days before an election."

Matt Adams, the Democratic candidate for county mayor, called for the release of the emails.

 


A woman on Dixon Street told police her neighbor talks to her when she is outside and that she doesn’t like it. She asked police to ask her neighbor to stop talking to her. The officer told the woman police cannot order someone to stop casually greeting their neighbor. * * * Police were dispatched to a suspicious activity on W. 14 th Street Court where a woman said someone ... (click for more)

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Don't Make All Hamilton County Pay For Chattanooga's Stadium Mistake

Quote: “Councilman Chip Henderson said the brave push forward though all details may not be worked out, while the timid stand pat until everything is finalized on paper.” I ask Mr. Henderson, every member of the City Council and every public official pushing this effort: Would you conduct your own personal finances in this manner? Really, I doubt it. You personally wouldn’t buy ... (click for more)

What's The Deal, Parkridge?

We are fortunate for a city our size to have three excellent hospitals in the area. Erlanger, Parkridge and CHI Memorial provide excellent service to their patients and Memorial is even rated #2 in the state behind Vanderbilt. However Parkridge is blocking Memorial's planned new facility in North Georgia by contesting and appealing the Certificate of Need required by the state ... (click for more)

Siani Leads Lookouts Past Rocket City

These past few weeks have been tough for the Chattanooga Lookouts as very little has gone their way. The month of July has surely been one to forget as they had lost 15 of their first 18 games in those 25 days and had fallen into last place in the AA South’s North division with a dismal record of 4-17. They had a five-day break last week with the Major League All-Star game ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)


