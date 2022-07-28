C. Victor Brown, A Central Figure In Chattanooga's Late 1880s Boom, Was Cedar Street Resident

Brown home at 317 Cedar shortly before it was torn down - photo by From the Pat St. Charles, Jr., Collection scanned by Sam Hall, Chattanoogahistory.com

Rear of C.V. Brown home is shown at the right in 1890

The realtor C.Victor Brown, who was a central figure in the Boom of the late 1880s when many new Cameron Homes were built, was an early resident of Cedar Street. He built a two-story frame home at 317 Cedar around 1890.

Brown had come to Chattanooga in 1881 with his parents. His father, Jacob Newton Brown, opened a real estate office in Chattanooga at that time. C.V. Brown entered the office when he was 19. Brown married Mattie Davidson, daughter of the clothing merchant and Prospect Street resident Charles A. Davidson.

C.V. Brown was also involved with Henry Trent Olmstead, still another Cameron Hill denizen, in development of Highland Park east of town past the National Cemetery. A short time earlier this section was "a dense thicket traversed only by a few cow trails."

Around 1903, C.V. Brown finally left Cameron Hill for a new home on Vine Street next to that of Garnett Andrews Jr.

The C.V. Brown and Brother firm stayed in business for many years. B.G. Brown, brother of C.V., was active in it for a lengthy time. Webster Colburn Brown, a son of C.V. Brown, also directed the firm over a long period. Scott Newton Brown, another son of C.V. Brown, also carried on the realty tradition.