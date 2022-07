Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ

3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEENE, JASON TODD

3660 PRESTWICK CIR GULF SHORES, 365422748

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

110 PINE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOLES, HANNAH

9360 OLD BAXTER ROAD BAXTER, 38544

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PERMITTING OR FACILITATING ESCAPE

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



BROWN, DOMINIQUE LEDELL

4905 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE

10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURKS, MIRANDA DENISE

2008 WINDSOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE

4067 ARBORPLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

IMPROPER LANE USAGE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CAMPBELL, JEREMY ALLAN

308 CASTLE STREET MURFREEBORO, 37129

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON

1222 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063262

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CUNIC, KENTALLEN

567 MOUNTAIN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DANIELS, CHARLES HAKEEM

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DAVIS, LENARD ALLEN

2337 OLD UNION RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



EWTON, SHERRY MARIE

15821 COULTERVILLE RD SALE CREEK, 373739761

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN

3112 DEE DR Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FINCH, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN RYAN

160 BARTON RD DAYTON, 373217630

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



FORSTER, APRIL N

11443 BACK VALLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373796811

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FRAZIER, FREDERICK ALLEN

Homeless Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

EVADING ARREST



GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HAASE, THOMAS ALAN

516 NOTRE DAME AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37912

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JANOW, TRENA STARR

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JULIAN, ANTHONY D

102 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MANN, KRISTY LYNN

NO FIXED ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MCKELVIN, DORIAN

5442 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MCPHERSON, CHARLES MICHAEL

Homeless Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



PARVIN, WILLIAM DAVID

2110 MOUNTAIN HOLLOW DR.

SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATTERSON, JOHN ALLEN601 DIAMOND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PIGG, WILLIE B2000 E 23RD ST #153 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RAZA, SHAWN K114 MEADOWSTONE CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANASHIFLET, MELINDA ANN8695 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SHIRLEY, BUTCH ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374214609Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, MURIEL ARLEEN52NORTH AVENUE FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE - GASNOWDEN, COBEY ALLEN749 BENSON ST HARTWELL, 306432018Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSTEVENSON, PURNELL LAMONTE1718 SOUTH KELLY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374063843Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSTOLL, CAMDEN JOSEPH503 CASTLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMITIGATED STATUTORY RAPEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OF FIREARMSTUCKEY, RACHEL LYNN2711 13TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WARE, JAMES THEON1913 Garfield St Chattanooga, 374042223Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWARREN, ISAIAH MACARIO1106 ANN MARIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYWHEAT, KYRA LASHAY3603 EVERGREEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374062727Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILHITE, TAMMY LYNN500 D ANN DRIVE SMYRNA, 37167Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTWILLIS, TOMMY C510 CENTRAL DR APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1233 POPULAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 376045974Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE167 EAST CHERRY CREEK DETROIT, 48647Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE