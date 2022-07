Shelia Boyington has been chosen as the new chair for the Erlanger Health System board of trustees.

Ms. Boyington, who is the owner and CEO of Thinking Media, has been on the board for five years.

She previously headed the board's legal committee.

Ms. Boyington was recently given a new four-year term by the county.

There is currently a vacancy on the board with the departure of Mr. Coleman. That seat will be filled by the legislative delegation.