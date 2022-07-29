Early Voting Ends Saturday; 14,723 Have Voted Early In Hamilton County

Saturday, July 30, is the last day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early in the Aug. 4 state and federal Primary and state and county General Election. Election Day is Thursday, Aug 4.

Thus far, 14,723 have cast early ballots in Hamilton County.

Key Hamilton County races include Democrat Matt Adams versus Republican Weston Wamp for county mayor and Democrat John Brooks opposing Republican Coty Wamp for district attorney.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger chose not to seek re-election.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston was defeated in the primary.

Larry Ables, a former assistant public defender who now works as an assistant prosecutor is opposing Judge Gerald Webb in General Sessions Court.

"There is a long ballot for the August election, and voters should be aware that casting their ballot may take additional time," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "Tennesseans will likely see shorter wait times during early voting. That's why I'm encouraging Tennesseans to take advantage of the convenience of early voting to make their voice heard."

Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting times, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. Download the app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.