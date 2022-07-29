 Friday, July 29, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Early Voting Ends Saturday; 14,723 Have Voted Early In Hamilton County

Friday, July 29, 2022
Saturday, July 30, is the last day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early in the Aug. 4 state and federal Primary and state and county General Election. Election Day is Thursday, Aug 4.

Thus far, 14,723 have cast early ballots in Hamilton County.

Key Hamilton County races include Democrat Matt Adams versus Republican Weston Wamp for county mayor and Democrat John Brooks opposing Republican Coty Wamp for district attorney.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger chose not to seek re-election.

District Attorney Neal Pinkston was defeated in the primary.

Larry Ables, a former assistant public defender who now works as an assistant prosecutor is opposing Judge Gerald Webb in General Sessions Court. 

"There is a long ballot for the August election, and voters should be aware that casting their ballot may take additional time," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
"Tennesseans will likely see shorter wait times during early voting. That's why I'm encouraging Tennesseans to take advantage of the convenience of early voting to make their voice heard."
Voters can find early voting and Election Day voting times, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. 
Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it's expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit  GoVoteTN.gov.
To learn more about early voting and other Tennessee election information, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says "Someone Please Take This"

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Morgan Nicole Copeland In Drug Overdose Death

Beard Gets 15-Year Sentence In Road Rage Killing Of Teen


Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Morgan Nicole Copeland In Drug Overdose Death

A second-degree murder charge against Morgan Nicole Copeland has been dismissed. She was charged in the March 24, 2018, overdose death of Nicholas Jackson. Ms. Copeland, who was 28 at the time, was also indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury for tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence. The indictment said the victim died from the unlawful distribution ... (click for more)

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)

Lookouts Beat Rocket City In Rain-Shortened Game

Nothing has come easy for the Chattanooga Lookouts in recent weeks. The month of July has been one to forget as they had lost 16 of 20 games prior to Thursday’s game and were battling daily just to maintain a little self-respect. The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been in town this week and the two teams had split the first two games, but the Lookouts got a little help from ... (click for more)


