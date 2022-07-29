 Friday, July 29, 2022 83.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

Walker County School Board Budget Includes 16.31% Property Tax Increase

The Walker County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 16.31 percent.

Citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase to be held at the advancing Education Center, 925 Osborn Road, Chickamauga on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.

There will be additional public hearings on the tax increase at the boardroom of the Walker County Department of Education at 201 South Duke St., LaFayette, on Monday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

The tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 16.404 mills - an increase of 2.3 mils.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market of $225,000 with a homestead exemption is approximately $202.40.

The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $161.

The board plans to lower the millage rate from 17.404 to 16.404 to "offset some of the increase in property fair market values in recent higher appraisals."

Georgia law requires advertisement of a notice of property tax increase if a proposed millage rate is higher than the calculated "rollback rate".

School officials said the increase is necessary to provide teachers with a $3,000 raise under a new state law.

County government is not seeking a tax increase.


Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

6 Apply To Be Tennessee's Next Attorney General

The Tennessee Supreme Court has received six applications for the state's Attorney General and Reporter position. Herbert Slatery is not seeking a second term. The applicants are: Donald Q. Cochran, Jr. Jerome Cochran David Michael Dunavant R. Culver Schmid Jonathan Thomas Skrmetti William Edwin "Bill" Young Interviews will be held on August 8 and 9 at ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Ruth Jeno Had No Part In Campaign Smear Tactics

As a former Red Bank mayor, I can attest to Ruth Jeno's integrity and dedication to public service. I assure you that the campaign smear tactics weren't contrived or condoned by her. I encourage everyone to vote for Ruth. I'm afraid that the ruthless attacks against her opponent will result in a win for her opponent. Howard Cotter (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)


