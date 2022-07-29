Walker County School Board Budget Includes 16.31% Property Tax Increase

The Walker County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 16.31 percent.

Citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase to be held at the advancing Education Center, 925 Osborn Road, Chickamauga on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m.

There will be additional public hearings on the tax increase at the boardroom of the Walker County Department of Education at 201 South Duke St., LaFayette, on Monday, Aug. 15, at 11 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

The tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 16.404 mills - an increase of 2.3 mils.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market of $225,000 with a homestead exemption is approximately $202.40.

The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $175,000 is approximately $161.

The board plans to lower the millage rate from 17.404 to 16.404 to "offset some of the increase in property fair market values in recent higher appraisals."

Georgia law requires advertisement of a notice of property tax increase if a proposed millage rate is higher than the calculated "rollback rate".

School officials said the increase is necessary to provide teachers with a $3,000 raise under a new state law.

County government is not seeking a tax increase.