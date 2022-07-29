 Friday, July 29, 2022 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

7-Eleven Convenience Store With Multiple Gas Pumps To Be Latest Development On South Broad Street

Friday, July 29, 2022

A 7-Eleven convenience store with multiple gas pumps will be the newest addition to the fast-changing landscape of South Broad Street.

Octane Partners Broad Llc of Nashville acquired property at 3301 and 3303 S. Broad for the project.

The $2.3 million deal recently closed.

Construction is expected to start later this year with an opening in 2023.

David Devaney of NAI Charter Realty was heavily involved in the deal.

Robert Maclellan, who was formerly with NAI Charter and is now with Rise Partners, said another large retail project will be going in across Broad Street from the new convenience store. He said that deal is expected to close in November.

It is at the site of a former motel and Mexican restaurant.

Mr. Maclellan said there was so much interest in the property at 3301 and 3303 when it went on sale in 2020 that the final amount was $700,000 above the original asking price.

Many years ago a Burger King was at the site at 33rd and Broad, but that was torn down and the property has been vacant for many years.

The location is near the Towing Museum. 


July 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Frightened Man Wants Police To Wait With Him For His Ride To Arrive; Note Left On Car Says “Someone Please Take This”

A man at 1201 Bailey Ave. called police and asked officers to stay with him while he waited for his ride to pick him up because his car had broken down. The man said he was afraid to wait alone. His Ford Mustang was left on private property at the Hamilton County School Credit Union until the morning when the man could get it removed. * * * A man at 4805 Highway 58 told police ... (click for more)

Walker County School Board Budget Includes 16.31% Property Tax Increase

The Walker County Board of Education has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 16.31 percent. Citizens are invited to a public hearing on the tax increase to be held at the advancing Education Center, 925 Osborn Road, Chickamauga on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. There will be additional public hearings on the tax increase ... (click for more)

Opinion

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

A Democrat Leaning Towards Weston

I'm a Democrat who voted for Weston Wamp in the last primary. Not because I had any nefarious intent, but because I was impressed that he was a better selection. For me at least, belonging to one political party shouldn't make us beholden to that party alone. I've never voted along party lines and don't intend to start now. I study the person. I listen as well as hear, not only ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)

UTC Football Picked First In SoCon Coaches/Media Polls

The Chattanooga Mocs are looking forward to the looming 2022 football season. Evidently, it is for good reason according to the Southern Conference coaches and media who both selected the Mocs No. 1 in their respective preseason prognostications. The squad received five of eight available first-place votes on the coach’s side with 60 total points (of a possible 64). ETSU was ... (click for more)


