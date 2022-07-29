7-Eleven Convenience Store With Multiple Gas Pumps To Be Latest Development On South Broad Street

A 7-Eleven convenience store with multiple gas pumps will be the newest addition to the fast-changing landscape of South Broad Street.

Octane Partners Broad Llc of Nashville acquired property at 3301 and 3303 S. Broad for the project.

The $2.3 million deal recently closed.

Construction is expected to start later this year with an opening in 2023.

David Devaney of NAI Charter Realty was heavily involved in the deal.

Robert Maclellan, who was formerly with NAI Charter and is now with Rise Partners, said another large retail project will be going in across Broad Street from the new convenience store. He said that deal is expected to close in November.

It is at the site of a former motel and Mexican restaurant.

Mr. Maclellan said there was so much interest in the property at 3301 and 3303 when it went on sale in 2020 that the final amount was $700,000 above the original asking price.

Many years ago a Burger King was at the site at 33rd and Broad, but that was torn down and the property has been vacant for many years.

The location is near the Towing Museum.