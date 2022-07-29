Lookout Owners Say They Turned Down Weston Wamp Quest To Be Team Executive After Derogatory Remarks He Made About Black, Woman; Wamp-Lookouts Emails Released

Emails released on Friday show Lookouts owners saying they turned down Weston Wamp's quest to become a team executive after remarks he made about a black and a woman.

The emails also show Weston Wamp, the Republican nominee for county mayor, and his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, pushing for Weston to have a large role at the Lookouts. The Wamps also discuss helping out with moving the Lookouts to a new stadium. Weston Wamp now opposes the stadium move, and city and county officials are racing to try to get the deal in place before he may take office on Sept. 1.

An email from Jason Freier, Lookouts managing owner, on April 10, 2018, says, "As we considered this, in mid-January of 2015, we invited Weston to a meeting at AT&T Field with the staff of the Lookouts and the visiting leadership of two other minor league teams operated by my partner.

"In the hour that Weston was at that meeting, he made a racist comment directed at our then second-in-command with the Lookouts (an African-American) and another inappropriate comment directed at a visiting female staffer.

"Knowing that we could not have someone who behaved as Weston did associated with the Lookouts, we spoke to his then-employer (who is part-owner of the Lookouts) and his father and let them know Weston would not be working with the team and why."

Mr. Freier said in a separate email on April 9, 2018, to officials of the Lamp Post group where Weston Wamp at one time worked, "We have kept quiet and taken the high road as he has bad-mouthed us around town and tried to undermine a project he knows nothing about (likely for no other reason other than vindictiveness - he thought a new ballpark was a good idea when he was begging us for a job with the team).

"I know Weston no longer works for you all, but, given your history with him, I wanted to check with you before we 'go nuclear' and release the truth about Weston and his history with us.

"As you will remember, Weston was very aggressive in seeking a role with the team. At first he tried to convince John Woods that we should fire Rich Mozingo and that he should be president of the Lookouts. Obviously, he had no experience and from a few meetings we determined that he had no clue."

Mr. Freier said, after the alleged derogatory Weston Wamp remarks, he came in to see Lamp Post Group officials Barry Large and Allan Davis. He said, "Barry and Allan were completely understanding (and, quite frankly, didn't seem shocked at Weston's behavior)."

The Wamps were initially meeting with John Woods, who later would face allegations in Federal Court that he was running a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme.

Zach Wamp said on Aug. 11, 2014, just after Weston had lost a race for the Third District Congressional seat he once held, "We have a great interest in both being involved as you go through your 'due diligence' and ultimately being part of the Lookouts organization. We have investors if you desire and can put 'skin in the game' as well."

Weston Wamp said in an email to John Woods and Jason Freier on Aug. 22, 2014, Really enjoyed meeting you guys yesterday. Since I've been in business in Chattanooga I've had my eyes on transforming the Lookouts back into a real asset to our community and the best AA club in the nation.

"When you get a chance, look up with Lamp Post Group has done in four years. We have gone far beyond the traditional role of a venture capital outfit and support our companies with virtually all back office services, in addition to marketing and sales. A few of our companies have already scaled nationally based on our sales efforts. I have no doubt that LPG as well as the Wamps would love to be a part of the team that leads a Lookouts move to new land, new stadium and a new future."

Zach Wamp wrote on Aug. 27, 2014, "Lots of moving parts in Chattanooga right now that make your move on the Lookouts very key! Let's do this and move quickly to get leadership support for the relocation of the stadium. Weston and I are pumped and want to be a part of it. He really wants to step in with his time."

Zach Wamp then arranged a meeting with the city and county mayors on the stadium project and also got former mayor Jon Kinsey and his partner, Ben Probasco, in on the talks.