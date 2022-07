Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JANIECE ALEXIS

5158 RIDGEWOOD DR SCOTTSBORO, 35768

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAKER, CHARLES RICKEY

7506 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN

8172 ZOE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOSTON, RALPH ALEXANDER

1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



BREEDLOVE, JEFFREY A

1018 TIFTONIA VIEW RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BUTCHEE, JANESIA N

519 N GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



CAFFEY, BRANDON LEBRON

5681 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECANION, REBECCA ANN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSDIAZ CRUZ, CHRISTOPHER3621 CHEROKEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANFRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064232Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARRAWOOD, BRANDON REVUELL4100 FOREST ACRES DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPERA)FAILURE TO APPEARHEMPHILL, JIMMY LEE ANTON7615 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAYHOOVER, JACQUELINE C6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERWILFUL ABUSE OR NEGLECT OF AN IMPAIRED ADULTHOOVER, JOHN DENNIS6760 ARDIS LN LOT 10 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERWILFUL ABUSE OR NEGLECT OF AN IMPAIRED ADULTJOHNSON, SAMANTHA M1060 CAROL JEAN TRL. HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKAY, MATTHEW AARON6674 BEA LN HIXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALACAYO, EDUARDO4171 AUBURN HILLS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELAWRENCE, DONALD EHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCELAWRENCE, TAKAELA2737 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071122Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELOWE, ASHLEY KAY6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1)MCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE5905 PORTVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEREDITH, SARA ASHLEE937 MARION STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIGUEL, DIEGO905 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENAY, RUTH H20 MASON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENEWMAN, WALLACE MONROE3602 EVERGREEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL SIMULATIONODELL, KRISTIN MARIE1 MAGNOLIA ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEISTRUP, LILI M3800 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL1121 STRINGER RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMS, SHADAWN LATRICE2521 MCRAE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, HANNAH ELIZABETH226 CIRCLE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONWEBB, JENNIFER REBECCA1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023802Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARWILSON, GREGORY TAYLOR3708 FOREST HIGHLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153507Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE