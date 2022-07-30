 Saturday, July 30, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


County Democratic Party Chair Says Weston Wamp "Not Qualified To Be County Mayor"

Saturday, July 30, 2022
Rachel Campbell, chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, said Saturday that Weston Wamp "is not qualified to be mayor of Hamilton County for many reasons, and
correspondence between executives from Hardball Capital, the Lookouts organization,
and Lamp Post Group bear that out."
 
Ms. Campbell said, "According to the recently released emails, he made racist and sexist comments, and uses his personal grievances as weapons. Weston would not represent Hamilton County in the way that our citizens deserve.  

"On Friday, years of correspondence between executives from the Lookouts, Hardball Capital, and the Lamp Post Group (where Weston Wamp was employed for a time,) were released to the public.
These emails not only show a history of Weston’s father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, lobbying the Lookouts for a job for Weston after Weston’s pair of losing Congressional runs, but it also shows his hypocrisy in rejecting the plans for the new Lookouts stadium, and his racism and sexism which was the cause of him losing his bid for a VP position with the Lookouts.
 
"Once he lost his opportunity for that position, he changed his stance, due to his personal, petty grievance against the team itself, jeopardizing what he himself acknowledged was an excellent opportunity for Chattanooga and Hamilton County."

Ms. Campbell said Weston Wamp "was aggressively working on plans to help put together a public private partnership to build the new stadium and reiterated this to John Woods (owner of the Lookouts at the time). 'I can’t stress enough how we believe the pitch here is that the new stadium will lead to massive development, recurring tax revenue and could replace one of the blights of Chattanooga with a jewel. Secondarily, moving the stadium will also lead to a massive development (and tax rev) opportunity on the land it currently sits. It’s a two for one for public officials.' 

"The Lookouts organization declined to give Weston the job for which he and his father were
lobbying, due to racist and misogynistic comments Weston made to the team’s African-
American assistant general manager and female VP of marketing. Jason Freier of Hardball
Capital explained that within the first hour of a 'brainstorming' session with Weston, intended to generate ideas to help the Lookouts 'hit the ground running' at AT&T Field in 2015, Weston
“made a comment directed at our African-American Assistant General Manager and also 'made a comment directed at our female VP of Marketing that made her (and everyone else in the room) uncomfortable.' The organization made the decision that they 'couldn’t have someone going around town representing the team who would behave in this fashion.'  

 “If the Lookouts, a beloved part of our county and community, couldn’t have Mr. Wamp representing them due to his racist and misogynistic outbursts, surely Hamilton County can’t either. We are one of the fastest growing counties in America, and we deserve leadership that will represent all of the citizens of Hamilton County in a forward thinking way. Our community will not be served by a mayor who would punish his own people to satisfy a petty, personal grievance. It is very clear that Mr. Wamp was FOR the stadium when it benefited him personally, demanding a job as Vice President at $3,000 per month plus hefty commissions.
 
"However, when Weston and his father Zach realized Weston’s immature and offensive behavior cost him the job opportunity, they both threatened and actively worked against the project. This type of self-dealing hypocrisy has no place in our government or any place else.
 
"Hamilton County needs, and deserves, principled leadership. Matt Adams, a true public servant,  is the only candidate for Hamilton County Mayor who brings ethical leadership, free from personal self-interest, to the table,  Matt has run a positive campaign based on his personal abilities (rather than trading on his family name.)  He is the clear choice in this election. I urge everyone to vote for Matt Adams for county mayor on Aug. 4.”

July 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Question Scrappers With Large Utility Pole; Homeless Man Zips Off On Stolen Golf Cart

July 30, 2022

Rhea Commission Sets Special Meeting Aug. 9 On The Budget

July 30, 2022

Hall’s Campaign Treasurer Resigns, Endorses Rival Lowe For Senate Seat; Hall Cites Former Treasurer's "Failures And Inability To Act In The Best Interest Of This Campaign"


While on routine patrol on E. 11 th Street, an officer saw two men pushing a black storage cart with a large utility pole affixed to the top with rope. The pole was made out of metal and they ... (click for more)

The Rhea County Budget Committee has voted to send the county budget to the full commission for a special called meeting on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the County Annex building . The commission will ... (click for more)

Nicholas Townsend, Mark Hall’s campaign treasurer and treasurer for the 24th District State representative, has resigned in order to endorse rival J. Adam Lowe for State Senate. With only ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Police Question Scrappers With Large Utility Pole; Homeless Man Zips Off On Stolen Golf Cart

While on routine patrol on E. 11 th Street, an officer saw two men pushing a black storage cart with a large utility pole affixed to the top with rope. The pole was made out of metal and they were attempting to scrap it for a few dollars. The officer checked both men for warrants and none were found. Traffic Engineering and Public Works were contacted and responded to look at the ... (click for more)

Rhea Commission Sets Special Meeting Aug. 9 On The Budget

The Rhea County Budget Committee has voted to send the county budget to the full commission for a special called meeting on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the County Annex building . The commission will meet in a workshop starting at 6 p.m. prior to the special called meeting. They will also hold a public hearing on the budget at that time. Finance Director Kelley Morgan told the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Approve The Stadium Project Fast

Reading the emails, I was taken by the fact the county mayor has absolutely no power to approve or disapprove the Wheland Foundry property and stadium project. I mean zero power to approve. A county mayor cannot vote for approval. So, why the noise against the project from Weston Wamp? The county mayor and the Wamps can recommend and that is all. Our county mayor has ... (click for more)

My Hometown Hero - Aubie Camp Of Apison, Tn.

Growing up in the little town of Apison, TN (it was little in the 50’s) and going to the first grade of our small school was special. One of my classmates in elementary school through high school was Aubie Camp. After graduation from Ooltewah High School in 1964, Aubie joined the Marine Corps. In October of 1965, Private First Class Aubie Camp was in action in Vietnam. He served ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Is This Much Change Good For College Football?

I've always been on the progressive side. You know....always willing to accept some change in anything because I think change can be a good thing. However, all the changes coming in college football over the next few years may be a bit too much. Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference....USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten....and talk of merging other ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors