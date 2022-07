Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONDS, MELVIN

1305 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRISENO-MUNIZ, MARCO ANTONIO

4325 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374122707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BURNETTE, KANDACE M

866 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CONSTANZA SAMAYOA, GEYNER DANIL

4810 PLAZA HILL LANE B2 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CREVISTON, MICHAEL THOMAS

2104 PORT ROYAL DR SODDY DAISY, 373790000

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

INDECENT EXPOSURE



DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

7717 CECELIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DELASHMITT, ASHLEY N

309 WALMART DR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE

3719 HEMMINGWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DO NOT USE, DO NOT USE DO NOT USE

6238 RIVOLI DR APT 306 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOOLA, TANIA A

1011 GADD RD APT 417 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DOSS, TONY WAY

171 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

1618 EAST STATE LN ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST



FREEMAN, NATHAN ALAN

6238 RIVOLI DR APT 306 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GLADDEN, MARCUS A

5000 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112582

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GOFF, ROCKY WAYNE

269 BILL RUN ROAD DUNLAP, 32729

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRANT, DAVID BRANDON

2630 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HARRIS, KENDREA

2817WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT



HARVEY, ALICIA ANN

1675 MANSVILLE RD MANSVILLE, 38236

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (VOP)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (VOP)



HERANDEZ, MAYBER A

3510 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HOLLOWAY, CHARLES ZANIEL

1761 CRAWDAD HOLW CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOWARD, MALACHI LANCE

71209 IGOU FERRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HULSEY, ROGER MICHAEL

711 WALKER AVENUE ROSSVILLE, 30841

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSEJONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJONES, OSCAR LEE1422 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKOWALKE, RYAN D2408 DOVE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLEDFORD, ZACHARY BRANDON7409 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH A936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY)LOPEZ, MANUEL ROBERTO2101 S. GREENEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)MANN, KRISTY LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTNERREN, RICHARD ALLENHWY 151 LOT 30 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEWSOME, DALTON BAYLEE29 LANGFORD RD LAGRANGE, 30240Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPATTON, GREGORY ALLEN1610 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213230Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PELL, AUSTIN4505 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPEREZ-MENDEZ, DENI EBDER5010 17TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEPERRY, HUNTER M8272 BOOTH BAY DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUGSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPETTY, JOHNATHAN CLOID1801 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPITMON, MARQUISE1101 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081602Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERACKLER, JESSICA NICOLE1512 CARTWELL RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDRAMIREZ-OSORTO, MERLIN YOVANI1514 MITCHELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERICCARD, NATHAN M765 BROWN AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHAFFNER, BRITNEY NICOLE4237 QUEENSBURY AVE MEMPHIS, 381083648Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALESHROPSHIRE, KE ASIA2506 LAURA ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESIMMONS, DENISHA ANN2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYSMITH, AMBER REANN3212 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSMITH, ROBIN LYN223 LLOYDS SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, TERRANCE ANTON1911 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043125Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHURMAN, TIMOTHY LYNN121 SCHOOL HOUSE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777633Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TREJO, CYNTHIA ANN2414 LYNDON APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNDERWOOD, ASHLEY LEANN8620 STATE HIGHWAY 58 SOUTH DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VILLA, CARLOS RAMIRO108 15TH STREET SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, ROBERT1607 DON ROB LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT