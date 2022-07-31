 Sunday, July 31, 2022 78.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


City Council To Consider Flurry Of Resolutions On Stadium On April 9 Aimed At Giving Project Final Approval

Sunday, July 31, 2022

The City Council will consider a flurry of resolutions on Aug. 9 dealing with the Southside Stadium - with the approvals expected to be the final okays for the huge project at the abandoned U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

The City Industrial Development Board is counted on for its okay on Monday and the County Commission on Wednesday.

The actions will set up a Tax Increment Financing District that has grown to take in many additional parcels and is now more than 450 acres.

Increased taxes in the district will be designated to paying off $80 million in bonds taken out by a new city/county Sports Authority.

The Chattanooga Lookouts, which will operate and manage the stadium, are committing to keep a team at the site for the term of the 30-year bonds, and Core Development of Nashville agrees to carry out the initial development near the new stadium.

Core officials have said they plan to start on phase one later this year in the vicinity of Middle Street at the south portion of the 120-acre site. The stadium will take up about nine acres.

The package of materials for the City Council session includes an economic impact statement.

City officials said they hope development on the site will be as high as $1 billion and the bonds can be paid off sooner rather than later.


July 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Busking Finds Pill In His Tips; Man’s Car Is Damaged In Car Wash

July 31, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 30, 2022

Full Set Of Wamp-Lookout Emails


A man was busking on the Walnut Street Bridge and afterward found a pill with his tips. He turned it into police. It was Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and was submitted to Property to be destroyed. ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for ... (click for more)

Here is a full set of emails released Friday between Republican county mayor nominee Weston Wamp, his father, former Congressman Zach Wamp, and Chattanooga Lookouts officials. Click here . (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Busking Finds Pill In His Tips; Man’s Car Is Damaged In Car Wash

A man was busking on the Walnut Street Bridge and afterward found a pill with his tips. He turned it into police. It was Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and was submitted to Property to be destroyed. * * * While on patrol on E. 13 th Street, an officer saw a vehicle parked inside a fenced-in private business. After verifying the vehicle's registration, the officer saw a man inside ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 Age at Arrest: 22 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BONDS, MELVIN 1305 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Littlefield: I Don't Believe Scurrilous Claims Against Weston Wamp

As a confirmed political independent with friends and close associates from both major parties, I generally enjoy staying out of the political fray these days. However this seems like a good time to speak up. The election of the next Hamilton County Mayor is bigger than party label and more important than a new baseball stadium, it’s about the future of our entire community. ... (click for more)

Tough Pill To Swallow

Smear campaigns? Deny the truth? Seems like dirty politics has spread from DC to Hamilton County. We may know the carrier. From last minute opponent hit jobs and having registered Democrats decide Republican primaries, to released emails exposing back room shenanigans there's a common denominator. Wamp. Weston Wamp and Daddy Wamp. Could you imagine Weston Wamp running ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally To Beat Rocket City, 9-8

There are just times when you have to keep believing. Such was the case for the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday night at AT&T Field when they rallied from an 8-4 deficit after eight innings to win, 9-8, over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It’s been a tough month so far and things haven’t exactly gone Chattanooga’s way, but things were a little different this last time ... (click for more)

Lookouts Fall 5-2 To Rocket City

Maybe it should have rained at AT&T Field Friday night. The Chattanooga Lookouts played well enough to win by a 4-3 final on Thursday night in a game called early by heavy rain, but they weren’t as fortunate a day later. We all know that three key ingredients for success in baseball or softball revolves around strong pitching, solid defense and timely hitting. The lowly ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors