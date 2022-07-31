City Council To Consider Flurry Of Resolutions On Stadium On April 9 Aimed At Giving Project Final Approval

The City Council will consider a flurry of resolutions on Aug. 9 dealing with the Southside Stadium - with the approvals expected to be the final okays for the huge project at the abandoned U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site.

The City Industrial Development Board is counted on for its okay on Monday and the County Commission on Wednesday.

The actions will set up a Tax Increment Financing District that has grown to take in many additional parcels and is now more than 450 acres.

Increased taxes in the district will be designated to paying off $80 million in bonds taken out by a new city/county Sports Authority.

The Chattanooga Lookouts, which will operate and manage the stadium, are committing to keep a team at the site for the term of the 30-year bonds, and Core Development of Nashville agrees to carry out the initial development near the new stadium.

Core officials have said they plan to start on phase one later this year in the vicinity of Middle Street at the south portion of the 120-acre site. The stadium will take up about nine acres.

The package of materials for the City Council session includes an economic impact statement.

City officials said they hope development on the site will be as high as $1 billion and the bonds can be paid off sooner rather than later.