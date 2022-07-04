2 Juveniles Hurt When They Are Slung Into Anchored Pontoon Boat At Fort Loudon Lake

Two juveniles were injured in a July 4 boating accident that occurred in the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park.

At around 1:20 p.m., Frank Talo, 49, of Knoxville, was operating a personal watercraft that was towing an inner tube with two juveniles onboard who were slung into the side of an anchored pontoon boat.

One of the injured victims was knocked unconscious but both were wearing life jackets and were transported to UT Medical Center by AMR Ambulance Service.

Rural Metro Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.