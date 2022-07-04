 Monday, July 4, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Juveniles Hurt When They Are Slung Into Anchored Pontoon Boat At Fort Loudon Lake

Monday, July 4, 2022
Two juveniles were injured in a July 4 boating accident that occurred in the Holder Branch area of Fort Loudon Lake near the Cove at Concord Park.  
 
At around 1:20 p.m., Frank Talo, 49, of Knoxville, was operating a personal watercraft that was towing an inner tube with two juveniles onboard who were slung into the side of an anchored pontoon boat. 
 
One of the injured victims was knocked unconscious but both were wearing life jackets and were transported to UT Medical Center by AMR Ambulance Service. 
 
Rural Metro Fire Department also responded to the scene.  
 
The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.
 

July 4, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Kids Damaging Car With Basketball; Man Passed Out At Waffle House Is Just Tired

July 4, 2022

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on Alexis Circle told police the kids across the street were playing basketball and hit his vehicle, denting it. He said he confronted the father of the kids about the incident. The father ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDREWS, ERNEST JESSIE 116 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank PUBLIC INTOXICATION ... (click for more)



Opinion

Is The Guy With The Gun A Good Guy Or A Bad Guy?

So we have experienced another mass killing. Recently - on the very day a few gun safety measures were made into law - the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom said it is okay to open carry your guns. My question is this - if I see a person carry a gun into my grocery store should I worry? How will I know if he is a good guy with a gun or a bad guy with a gun? I guess the ... (click for more)

Academic Achievement Tied To Funding?

Now that's funny. Memphis schools spent $11,250 per student, which is third in the state. Yet they are ranked #103 in the state academic rankings. Metro Nashville spends $11,012 per student which is fourth in the state, yet they are ranked #80 . When I studied statistical analysis at UT 55 years ago that was known as an inverse correlation. Who do the educated populace vote ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Birmingham

It’s been a tough week for the Chattanooga Lookouts, but it all ended on a positive note with a come-from-behind victory over the Birmingham Barons Sunday night at AT&T Field. The Lookouts had to come back twice against the Barons after the division leaders scored five unearned runs in the fourth inning for a 6-5 lead after leading 1-0 in the first. It wasn’t the prettiest ... (click for more)

CFC Wins 2-1 Over Visiting Syracuse Pulse

Chattanooga Football Club returned to Finley Stadium on Saturday night, looking to put on a show for the holiday weekend. More importantly, the CFC Men wanted to extend their unbeaten streak to eight and expand their lead at the top of the table. They would take care of both. CFC hosted Syracuse Pulse for the second time in three weeks. The last contest ended in a 3-0 win for ... (click for more)


