Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, KORA Q

7604 STANDIFER GAP ROAD APT. 1101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



BURNETTE, BRUCE EDWARD

3727 DORRIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FLATT, AUSTIN RAY

3507 DAYTON BLVD APRT E10 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER

15123 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



HAYS, RICHARD C

7570 GAWAIN PATH OOLTEWAH, 373633706

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HICKS, CACHET MONIQUE

2250 E 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071126

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD, MICHAEL EARL

294 SOUTH CENTER STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JACKSON, GABRIEL LASHA

7170 MASION CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW

7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA

1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY



LINDSEY, CLIFFORD ERIC

3929 MANOR APT 235 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NIZNICK, JENNIFER LYNN

990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



READUS, LAKEVIA SHANICE

3229 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVNIG ON REVOKED OR SUSPENDED

SIMPLE ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



ROSSON, JASON CLAY

209 BEECH ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



SALANIC POP, GRICELDA AMANDINA

4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STOUDEMIRE, TIMOTHY DARNELL

15 S ST MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TORAN, KATREIA MONIQUE

1807 EAST12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



VASQUEZ, CARLOS

3604 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO.

DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEWEBB, HOLLY CHRISTINA2511 ASHMORE MART AVE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JORDAN DEAN1803 RYMAN RIDGE RD DALTON, 307203895Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION