Chattanooga Man With Loaded Gun At Construction Site Gets 15 Years In Federal Prison

A man who police said brandished a gun near a construction site in Chattanooga on Feb. 2, 2021, has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison.

Gerald Lynn Campbell appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

In the incident last year, police found Campbell parked near the construction site, sitting in his vehicle with a loaded firearm in his lap.

He complied with police’s verbal commands to exit the vehicle and later admitted he was under the influence of alcohol and had spent time in federal prison.