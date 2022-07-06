Commission Approves Funds To Keep Silverdale Jail Expansion Moving; Reserves Right To Seek Reimbursement

The County Commission on Wednesday narrowly approved paying $250,881.36 in connection with a construction delay in expanding the Silverdale Jail.

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said the architect and contractor were responsible and should not put the cost off on taxpayers.

The cost is for a temporary roof over a new section of the jail. Officials said when the permanent roof goes on it can be laid over the temporary roof.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said there are over 1,200 inmates at the facility and a dire need to get the new section online. He said not going with the temporary roof could cause a construction delay of eight months to a year.

During a four-hour meeting of the commission, when there was a vote on the item only six commissioners were still present. Commissioners Boyd and Warren Mackey initially voted against, causing the motion to fail.

Then Commissioner Mackey said he had misunderstood the issue and wanted a revote. A revote was allowed.

Commissioner Boyd then proposed an amendment that would approve the funds, but hold a similar amount in retainage until the project is finished. That was approved.