 Wednesday, July 6, 2022 82.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Whitfield County Commission Chairman Is Critical Of New Property Assessments

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

 Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the new assessments set by the Board of Assessors.

 

He said, "It is very disappointing the Board of Assessors chose a 22 percent countywide increase of residential property values since inflation is at a 40-year high.

Housing prices have spiked but are likely to ease over time as interest rates rise and the likelihood of a recession increases.

 

"The Board of Assessors operates independently of the County Commission, so the only way commissioners can help taxpayers today is to roll back the millage rate to reduce or eliminate the impact on people's pocketbooks. We fully intend to do that in August. 

 

"Unfortunately, with the smaller 15 percent commercial and industrial increase and a wide range of individual residential property value increases, the rollback will not completely eliminate the impact for everyone. The Commissioners are actively working on a better long-term solution to present to the voters very soon. We regret the impact on working families and seniors and are determined to protect against these increases in the future." 

 

"As the chief property appraiser pointed out during the last commission meeting, all citizens have the right to appeal their appraisals in person or online. I encourage every property owner to learn the details of your increase since both your land and your home values are evaluated separately." 



July 6, 2022

Brandi Giannunzio Faces Trial For Alleged Role In 2018 Death Case Of Two-Year-Old Annie Shell

July 6, 2022

Whitfield County Commission Chairman Is Critical Of New Property Assessments

July 6, 2022

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Earlier this year, Benjamin Brown was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for the death of two-year-old Annie Shell. He is currently serving his three-year sentence. ... (click for more)

Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the new assessments set by the Board of Assessors. He said, "It is very disappointing the Board of ... (click for more)

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR EVADING ARREST 07/06/2022 2 FENNESSEE, TAQUARIUS LAMAR DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Brandi Giannunzio Faces Trial For Alleged Role In 2018 Death Case Of Two-Year-Old Annie Shell

Earlier this year, Benjamin Brown was convicted of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment for the death of two-year-old Annie Shell. He is currently serving his three-year sentence. Meanwhile, Brown’s girlfriend and Annie Shell’s original babysitter, had a hearing in regards to her alleged false reports and accessory after the fact charges. It was decided ... (click for more)

Whitfield County Commission Chairman Is Critical Of New Property Assessments

Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the new assessments set by the Board of Assessors. He said, "It is very disappointing the Board of Assessors chose a 22 percent countywide increase of residential property values since inflation is at a 40-year high. Housing prices have spiked but are likely to ease over time as interest ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Uncovering Chattanooga’s Hidden Gem

Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth. Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lee Goalkeeper To Start For Northern Ireland

Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship. Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15. Andy ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Baseball, Basketball Get Top Transfers

Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere. Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something. During ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors