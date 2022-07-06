Whitfield County Commission Chairman Is Critical Of New Property Assessments

Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, was critical of the new assessments set by the Board of Assessors.

He said, "It is very disappointing the Board of Assessors chose a 22 percent countywide increase of residential property values since inflation is at a 40-year high.

Housing prices have spiked but are likely to ease over time as interest rates rise and the likelihood of a recession increases.

"The Board of Assessors operates independently of the County Commission, so the only way commissioners can help taxpayers today is to roll back the millage rate to reduce or eliminate the impact on people's pocketbooks. We fully intend to do that in August.