July 7, 2022
A man on Lilac Lane told police his soon to be ex-wife called him earlier making threatening statements towards him. The man said his wife told him she would send someone over to his house and kill him. The man told police that he doesn't believe the woman could carry out such an act of violence, but probably is just upset. They separated about three months ago. The man wanted a
A crash involving a police vehicle and a minivan Thursday morning sends both drivers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Chattanooga Police responded to 3700 Amnicola Highway on a traffic crash involving two vehicles Thursday just after 7:30 a.m.
A police unit collided with a minivan at the intersection of Lost Mound Drive and Amnicola as the van attempted
Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County).
This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing
Missionary Ridge is Chattanooga's "diamond in the rough" that can spearhead a new era in our city's growth.
Way back on Nov. 25, 1863, soldiers under the leadership of General Ulysses S. Grant stormed Missionary Ridge and broke the back of the Confederacy. The Battle of Missionary Ridge demonstrated the superior forces of the industrialized North and gave their soldiers a chance
Former Lee University All-American goalkeeper Jackie Burns will lead Northern Ireland in net as the country makes its debut in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 Championship.
Northern Ireland opens on July 7 against Norway at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton. Burns and Northern Ireland will then play Austria on July 11 and wrap up Group A play with host England on July 15.
Andy
Whether it’s entire universities or individual athletes, college athletics continues to be a fluid situation. Something or someone always seems to be moving somewhere.
Usually there’s nothing going on during the languid days of late June and early July. But news last week of Southern Cal and UCLA joining the Big 10 Conference in 2024 was a whole lot of something.
During