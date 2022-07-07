Charge Changed To Reckless Homicide In Mass Shooting On McCallie Avenue; Court Sees "Very Disturbing" Videos

A criminal homicide charge against a man arrested in a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue was changed to reckless homicide after a hearing in General Sessions Court on Thursday morning.

Judge Lila Statom bound the charge to the Grand Jury against Alex Lewis along with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in the case that involved three deaths and 14 others injured.

His total bond is at $250,000, and he must be under electronic monitoring and undergo drug screening if he makes bond.

“This event turns my stomach upside down and it is very disturbing to see what we saw today in court,” said Judge Statom after viewing a number of videos from the scene. “It is clear that these are violent gangs showing up in our communities.”

Of the charge reduction, Judge Statom said evidence showed the defendant’s actions merely “increased the risk that someone was going to die.”

At the hearing, Lewis was seen on video carrying and firing a gun. A slow motion video showed him firing shots on the corner of N. Kelly St. and McCallie Avenue where shell casings were later found.

Lewis has had nearly a dozen other convictions, according to prosecutor Cameron Williams.

Chattanooga Police homicide investigator Scott Springer said Lewis gave no indication of evading police other than deleting one of his two Facebook profiles.

Investigator Springer said based on his investigation so far, there were multiple shooters - possibly five or more.

Footage was recovered from police body cameras, surrounding businesses, TikTok and Facebook Live streams, as well as videos sent by the public. The video evidence put Garrian King and other possible suspects at the scene with weapons. King is facing charges in the case in Federal Court.

The court saw gruesome footage of the aftermath where victims Kevin Brown, Darian Hixon and Myrakle Moss were killed. It was testified that Kevin Brown was shot three times. Footage showed Ms. Moss getting run over by a silver Jeep as she attempted to flee the scene. Police are still in search of the silver Jeep.

Two guns have been recovered, including one described as a "300 blackout" rifle.

Police said there were numerous calls from the vicinity of Mary's Bar & Grill prior to the shooting.