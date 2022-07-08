Senator Hagarty Decries Assassination Of Former Japanese Prime Minister

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, on Friday released the following statement on the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

“The world today tragically lost a leading statesman, tireless champion of democratic values, and the greatest Prime Minister in modern Japanese history, my friend Shinzo Abe. As the visionary behind the Free and Open Indo-Pacific and the architect of the Quadrilateral Security Partnership, former Prime Minister Abe championed freedom, security, and prosperity amid the rising tide of authoritarian regimes in the world.

"During my tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I cherished our friendship and can proudly say that the U.S.-Japan Alliance was profoundly strengthened and raised to new heights by our work together. As U.S. Senator, I will continue to uphold his legacy and do my part to ensure that the United States and Japan continue leading our allies and partners in advancing the vision of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

"On behalf of my wife Chrissy and our four children, I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to Abe-san’s loved ones and the wonderful people of Japan.”