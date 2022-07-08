 Friday, July 8, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Senator Hagarty Decries Assassination Of Former Japanese Prime Minister

Friday, July 8, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, on Friday released the following statement on the assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:

 

“The world today tragically lost a leading statesman, tireless champion of democratic values, and the greatest Prime Minister in modern Japanese history, my friend Shinzo Abe. As the visionary behind the Free and Open Indo-Pacific and the architect of the Quadrilateral Security Partnership, former Prime Minister Abe championed freedom, security, and prosperity amid the rising tide of authoritarian regimes in the world.

 

"During my tenure as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, I cherished our friendship and can proudly say that the U.S.-Japan Alliance was profoundly strengthened and raised to new heights by our work together. As U.S. Senator, I will continue to uphold his legacy and do my part to ensure that the United States and Japan continue leading our allies and partners in advancing the vision of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific.

 

"On behalf of my wife Chrissy and our four children, I extend my deepest sympathies and prayers to Abe-san’s loved ones and the wonderful people of Japan.”


July 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel

July 8, 2022

Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning

July 8, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police ... (click for more)

A home in Harrison was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. At midnight, an off-duty firefighter called 911 reporting a house fire with possible entrapment at 9149 Ooltewah Georgetown ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police the last time he had seen the tarp was when they had it up for St. Patrick's Day around March 19. He said he proceeded to go to his storage unit at 1400 Market St. and found the tarp had ... (click for more)

Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning

A home in Harrison was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. At midnight, an off-duty firefighter called 911 reporting a house fire with possible entrapment at 9149 Ooltewah Georgetown Road. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy fire at one end of the house. Once firefighters confirmed everyone was ... (click for more)

Opinion

I Agree With Weston Wamp - And Response

Yes. The project to transform the former Wheland site into an entertainment district anchored by a community stadium is exciting and worth our support. It can and likely will be a lynchpin project on the continued growth of Chattanooga that increases the city and county's quality of life. Personally, I am all for it. I agree with Weston Wamp, however, that the project needs ... (click for more)

Dangerous Dam At Ketner's Mill Has Claimed Too Many Young Lives

Something must be done about the dangerous low head dam at Ketner’s Mill on the Sequatchie River in Whitwell, Tn. (Marion County). This dam is a dangerous public safety hazard that has claimed the lives of many young people through the years. It seems to me to be grossly negligent for the owner of this dam (which no longer serves any purpose) to continue to allow unknowing ... (click for more)

Sports

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)

UTC's Strange Named Bob Waters SoCon Male Athlete Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman Cole Strange had a special year. It ends with the Bob Waters Southern Conference Male Athlete of the Year Award. He’s the third male and 11th Moc all-time to win the league’s top honors voted on by league athletics directors and a media representative from each institution. “Cole is the complete package on and off the field,” Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors