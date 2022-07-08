Police Blotter: Restaurant Manager Realizes His Tarp Has Been Stolen When He Sees It In Tent City On The News; Woman Stranded At Walmart With Groceries Needs Ride To Budgetel

Larry Ables Endorsed By Fraternal Order Of Police

Harrison Home Destroyed By Fire Early Friday Morning

The manager of Nick & Norman's, 1050 Peeples St., told police he was watching the news about Tent City being relocated when he noticed a Nick & Norman's tarp setup ($1,500). He told police ... (click for more)

Law enforcement officers belonging to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rock City Lodge #22 announced they fully support Assistant District Attorney Larry Ables for General Sessions Judge, Division ... (click for more)